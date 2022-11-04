Jaguars vs. Raiders: Jamal Agnew Listed Questionable For Week 9

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have just one player on the game status report for Sunday's home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Jaguars (2-6) announced returner/wide receiver Jamal Agnew would be listed as questionable with a knee injury. Agnew has missed the last two games with a knee injury he sustained in Week 6 vs. the Colts.

Agnew has caught seven passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns this year, scoring twice in Week 4 when the Jaguars were missing Zay Jones. He has also returned 11 punts for 64 yards (5.8 average) and seven kickoffs for 155 yards (22.1 average).

The Jaguars have turned to JaMycal Hasty and Christian Kirk as the kick and punt returners in Agnew's absence, though Agnew's explosiveness and consistency as a return man has been missed over the last two weeks.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson didn't say on Friday whether Agnew would play, though he did note the veteran is day-to-day.

“Ags is doing well. He’s day to day. We’ll see again today out there on the field where he’s at, but he’s doing well and optimistic that he plays this weekend," Pederson said.

The Jaguars will hope to end a five-game losing streak against a 2-5 Raiders team on Sunday. While Agnew has been a key part of other games this season, it remains to be seen if he will be on hand to give the Jaguars their wide receiver room at full-strength.

No other Jaguars were given injury designations for Sunday's contest.