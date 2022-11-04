Skip to main content

Jaguars vs. Raiders: Jamal Agnew Listed Questionable For Week 9

The star returner hasn't yet been given the green light for Week 9's tilt vs. the Raiders.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have just one player on the game status report for Sunday's home game against the Las Vegas Raiders. 

The Jaguars (2-6) announced returner/wide receiver Jamal Agnew would be listed as questionable with a knee injury. Agnew has missed the last two games with a knee injury he sustained in Week 6 vs. the Colts. 

Agnew has caught seven passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns this year, scoring twice in Week 4 when the Jaguars were missing Zay Jones. He has also returned 11 punts for 64 yards (5.8 average) and seven kickoffs for 155 yards (22.1 average).

The Jaguars have turned to JaMycal Hasty and Christian Kirk as the kick and punt returners in Agnew's absence, though Agnew's explosiveness and consistency as a return man has been missed over the last two weeks. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson didn't say on Friday whether Agnew would play, though he did note the veteran is day-to-day.

“Ags is doing well. He’s day to day. We’ll see again today out there on the field where he’s at, but he’s doing well and optimistic that he plays this weekend," Pederson said. 

The Jaguars will hope to end a five-game losing streak against a 2-5 Raiders team on Sunday. While Agnew has been a key part of other games this season, it remains to be seen if he will be on hand to give the Jaguars their wide receiver room at full-strength. 

No other Jaguars were given injury designations for Sunday's contest.

USATSI_13800111_168388385_lowres
News

Jaguars vs. Raiders: 5 Pressing Questions on Preseason Rematch

By John Shipley
USATSI_11893581_168388385_lowres
Duval Insider+

Column: Trade for Calvin Ridley Is Trent Baalke’s Boldest — and Best — Move As Jaguars GM

By John Shipley
USATSI_16884904_168388385_lowres
News

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Locker Room Express Excitement For Calvin Ridley Trade

By John Shipley
USATSI_14849104_168388385_lowres
News

Doug Pederson Explains Why the Jaguars Traded For Calvin Ridley

By Brett Hawn
USATSI_19300185_168388385_lowres
News

Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Trevor Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 8?

By John Shipley
USATSI_19329377_168388385_lowres
News

NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Jaguars Keep Falling During Losing Streak

By John Shipley
USATSI_13767793_168388385_lowres
News

What the Calvin Ridley Trade Means for the Jaguars

By Brett Hawn
USATSI_19330235_168388385_lowres
News

Josh Allen, Receivers and More: 3 Thoughts on the Jaguars After the NFL Trade Deadline

By John Shipley