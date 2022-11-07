Jaguars vs. Raiders: Week 9 Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 27-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (69 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: 69 (100%)

LG Tyler Shatley: 69 (100%)

C Luke Fortner: 69 (100%)

RG Brandon Scherff: 69 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 69 (100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: 69 (100%)

WR Zay Jones: 65 (94%)

RB Travis Etienne: 56 (81%)

WR Christian Kirk: 52 (75%)

WR Marvin Jones: 39 (57%)

TE Evan Engram: 38 (55%)

TE Chris Manhertz: 37 (54%)

TE Dan Arnold: 24 (35%)

TE Luke Farrell: 15 (22%)

RB JaMycal Hasty: 13 (19%)

WR Tim Jones: 2 (3%)

OT Walker Little: 2 (3%)

WR Jamal Agnew: 1 (1%)

RB Snoop Conner: 1 (1%)

Dan Arnold played a season-high in snaps after Evan Engram left during the second-half with a back injury. Engram returned, but it was the first time this season Arnold has played more than 16 snaps. In any event Engram ever misses time, it makes sense for Arnold to replace his snaps.

After playing 22% of the snaps and getting seven touches in Week 8, JaMycal Hasty played 19% of the snaps and recorded 11 yards on four touches, which would have been five if not for a fumble by Trevor Lawrence on a toss play on the first drive. It is Travis Etienne's backfield, but Hasty will still get around 20% of the snaps and a handful of touches.

In the last four games, Zay Jones has played 98%, 99%, 99%, and 94% of the offensive snaps, catching 17 passes on 23 targets for 164 yards in that span. While Jones doesn't receive a lot of volume in the passing game, the fact he is on the field more than any other receiver speaks to the Jaguars' emphasis on his all-around game and blocking ability.

Travis Etienne has played 56 or more snaps in three straight games now, which included a career-high 81% of the snaps on Sunday. He has become a legitimate workhorse running back, recording 30 touches for the first time in his career on Sunday.

Defense (59 snaps)

FS Andre Cisco: 59 (100%)

CB Darious Williams: 59 (100%)

LB Foyesade Oluokun: 59 (100%)

CB Tyson Campbell: 59 (100%)

LB Devin Lloyd: 54 (92%)

SS Rayshawn Jenkins: 47 (80%)

OLB Josh Allen: 46 (78%)

OLB Travon Walker: 46 (78%)

DL Foley Fatukasi: 32 (54%)

DL Arden Key: 29 (49%)

DL Dawuane Smoot: 29 (49%)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 29 (49%)

DL DaVon Hamilton: 27 (46%)

CB Montaric Brown: 24 (41%)

CB Tre Herndon: 19 (32%)

SS Andrew Wingard: 12 (20%)

DL Corey Peters: 8 (14%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 6 (10%)

LB Chad Muma: 5 (8%)

Chad Muma was given one drive as inside linebacker in place of first-round rookie Devin Lloyd. This isn't the first time the Jaguars have done this in 2022 and it won't be the last, either, as they have to find some kind of way to get their athletic third-round linebacker on the field.

Montaric Brown played a career-high in snaps on defense, rotating with Tre Herndon as the team's No. 3 cornerback behind Darious Williams and Tyson Campbell. Brown got more of the reps than Herndon, though, a reflection of head coach Doug Pederson wanting to see more from the seventh-round rookie.

"Yeah well, the reasoning obviously is just in situations like this where to get Buster [Montaric Brown] some opportunities to play and get him comfortable with the way he can play, and it's really nothing against Tre," Pederson said after the game. "It's just a matter of having everybody available. I thought both of those guys did a nice job. Buster in particular made some plays. It will be really good for him to go back and watch this film tomorrow and really grade himself. Just to see overall how well he played and if there were anything that he might have left out there on the field."

The last time Dawuane Smoot played this many snaps was in Week 3 against the Chargers, which is also around the time the Jaguars' pass-rush began to dip in terms of production. Smoot was the Jaguars' most productive pass-rusher against the Broncos in Week 8 and turned in each of the Jaguars' two sacks on Sunday.

