Jaguars vs. Rams: Shaquill Griffin Misses Thursday's PracticeDraft SharePreviewPublish

The Jacksonville Jaguars are already set to be big underdogs entering this Sunday's road game against the Los Angeles Rams, and recent practice updates on starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin aren't likely to help matters.

For the fifth practice in a row, Griffin was listed as a non-participant in practice due to a concussion he sustained in Week 11 vs. the San Francisco 49ers. Griffin didn't practice at all last week and missed Week 12's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and he has now missed both days of practice this week.

Griffin has started all 10 games for the Jaguars this season, recording 36 tackles, five pass deflections, and one forced fumble in his first season with the team. Griffin has typically shadowed the opposing offense's best receiver, and the Jaguars last week played rookie cornerback Tyson Campbell and veteran cornerback Nevin Lawson in his place.

Campbell had a breakout game for the Jaguars against the Falcons, recording his first-career interception and three total pass breakups. Still, Griffin was signed to a three-year, $40 million contract this past March with the intentions of him being the Jaguars' top cornerback in 2021, and he had been exactly that until his injury.

With Griffin missing two days of practice already this week, it appears doubtful the Jaguars will have him on hand against the 7-4 Rams and their high-powered offense that contains Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. at wide receiver.

Others on the Jaguars' injury list as non-participants for Thursday's practice are as follows:

LB Myles Jack (knee)

DT DaVon Hamilton (knee)

DT Malcom Brown (toe)

None of these four players practiced on Wednesday, though all but Griffin played on Sunday. Jack has frequently been a non-participant in practice in recent weeks but has not missed a game since Week 6, while Hamilton and Brown have appeared in every game.

Listed on Thursday's practice report as limited participants were Campbell (shoulder), Dakota Allen (shoulder), and James Robinson (heel/knee). Robinson has been on the Jaguars' injury report for the last month after sustaining his injury late in the first quarter in the Jaguars' Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Since his injury, Robinson has missed one game and appeared in two others as a game-time decision. Robinson totaled over 100 yards from scrimmage last week, but the Jaguars have not downplayed his injury or its potential impact on his play in recent weeks.

"Yeah, you have to give James [Robinson] a lot of credit, he is not 100%. I hate to use the terms, but he is a warrior and he is fighting through the heel and the knee. He is out there for his teammates and he is doing the best that he can," Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said on Thursday.

"His best is pretty good [and] we know that he has more in it when he is fully healthy, but I love the competitiveness that he’s showing.”

As for Campbell, he sustained a shoulder injury in Week 11 and left the game in the second-half, but he was able to appear in last week's game and play nearly every single snap despite the injury.

"He continues to get better every week. He was fighting through—you know, everyone this time of year has the bruises and the nicks and all that stuff—so he was fighting through that and I thought he did a great job," Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen said on Thursday. "The coaches, Coach [Tim] Walton and Coach [Joe] Danna are doing a great job with those guys back there, the corners. So, we’re really excited about where he’s going.”