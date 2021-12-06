Jaguars vs. Rams: Week 13 Snap Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars' 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below.

Offense (59 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: 59 (100%)

LG Andrew Norwell: 59 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 59 (100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: 58 (98%)

WR Laquon Treadwell: 55 (93%)

WR Marvin Jones: 49 (83%)

RG Ben Bartch: 46 (78%)

TE James O'Shaughnessy: 39 (66%)

C Tyler Shatley: 33 (56%)

WR Laviska Shenault: 31 (53%)

TE Chris Manhertz: 29 (49%)

RB Carlos Hyde: 29 (49%)

C Brandon Linder: 26 (44%)

RB James Robinson: 26 (44%)

RG Will Richardson: 17 (29%)

WR Tavon Austin: 16 (27%)

TE Luke Farrell: 13 (22%)

WR Jaydon Mickens: 3 (5%)

DT Malcom Brown: 1 (2%)

QB C.J. Beathard: 1 (2%)

For the first time this season, the Jaguars had Carlos Hyde acting as their primary running back in favor of James Robinson. Hyde played three more snaps than Robinson and received one more carry, with most of those snaps coming in a first-half where the Jaguars glued Robinson to the sidelines after a fumble on the second offensive snap of the game. Urban Meyer said after the game that Robinson's absence was injury-related as he has battled a heel/knee injury over the last month, but Robinson was still on the field when the Jaguars were down by 30 at the end of the game, so this doesn't exactly clear it up. Instead, the more logical explanation is the Jaguars preferred Hyde.

The Jaguars once again had to play musical chairs along the offensive line as well. Center Brandon Linder left in the first half with a back injury and never returned, just one week after he returned from IR. This led to Tyler Shatley taking back over at Center just as he had over the last month. The Jaguars also right guard Ben Bartch toward the end of the game, replacing him with veteran backup offensive lineman Will Richardson, who played the final few drives for the Jaguars.

Laquon Treadwell is the Jaguars' new No. 1 receiver. The former first-round pick out-snapped even Marvin Jones and Laviska Shenault once again became an afterthought in the offense as Treadwell soaked up nearly every offensive snap. He made the most of his chances, too, catching four passes for 62 yards -- twice as many yards as the Jaguars' next leading receiver. Treadwell accounted for almost half of the Jaguars' receiving yards on Sunday and was utilized like a true starting receiver, making it clear where the Jaguars see him on the depth chart.

Malcom Brown is a man of many hats. Not only is he the Jaguars' starting defensive tackle and one of the team's key veteran leaders, but he may as well be an official part of the team's goal-line package. Brown has now lined up at fullback in on the goal line in three of the last four games, this time helping blast open a hole on Carlos Hyde's two-yard touchdown.

Defense (68 snaps)

SS Rayshawn Jenkins: 68 (100%)

CB Nevin Lawson: 68 (100%)

FS Andrew Wingard: 67 (99%)

LB Myles Jack: 59 (87%)

CB Tyson Campbell: 57 (84%)

DE/OLB Josh Allen: 51 (75%)

CB Rudy Ford: 47 (69%)

LB Damien Wilson: 43 (63%)

DE/OLB Dawuane Smoot: 42 (62%)

DL Malcom Brown: 39 (57%)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 38 (56%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 30 (44%)

DL Jay Tufele: 29 (43%)

DE/OLB Jihad Ward: 23 (34%)

DE/OLB K'Lavon Chaisson: 21 (31%)

DL Taven Bryan: 19 (28%)

LB Shaquille Quarterman: 14 (21%)

CB Chris Claybrooks: 11 (16%)

LB Chapelle Russell: 10 (15%)

FS Andre Cisco: 8 (12%)

DE/OLB Lerentee McCray: 4 (6%)

The only cornerback to play 100% of the snaps for the Jaguars on Sunday? Nevin Lawson, who signed with the team in Week 3 and has been thrust into a starting role due to Shaquill Griffin's injury. Even with Griffin -- and eventually Tyson Campbell -- injured, the Jaguars opted to lean on Lawson as opposed to Tre Herndon or Chris Claybrooks, only playing Claybrooks when Campbell left the game briefly with an abdominal injury.

Andre Cisco saw an increased role to what he saw last week and most of the last two months. The third-round pick acted as the Jaguars' third safety in their dime looks, a spot both Rudy Ford and Nevin Lawson have occupied in past weeks. Cisco's eight snaps were his second-most since Week 2, though it is more likely the Jaguars deployed him a bit more this week due to injuries and nothing else.

In his first game back from injury, rookie defensive tackle Jay Tufele was able to out-snap Taven Bryan and even saw snaps on the Jaguars' first defensive drive of the game. Tufele didn't get the start, but he was right up there with Adam Gotsis in terms of snaps and the size of his role.