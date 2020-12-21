Jaguars Vs. Ravens: Week 15 Snap Count Analysis

Who played the most snaps for the Jaguars in Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens and why? We break it all down here.

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-13) after their 41-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below.

Offense (58 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: 58 (100%)

LG Andrew Norwell: 58 (100%)

C Tyler Shatley: 58 (100%)

RG A.J. Cann: 58 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 58 (100%)

QB Gardner Minshew: 58 (100%)

WR DJ Chark: 49 (84%)

WR Keelan Cole: 43 (74%)

WR Laviska Shenault: 43 (74%)

TE Tyler Eifert: 37 (64%)

RB James Robinson: 36 (62%)

TE James O'Shaughnessy: 25 (43%)

WR Chris Conley: 23 (40%)

RB Dare Ogunbowale: 14 (24%)

TE Eric Saubert: 12 (21%)

OT Will Richardson: 4 (7%)

RB Devine Ozigbo: 3 (5%)

WR Collin Johnson: 1 (2%)

There isn't too much that is notable about this week's offensive snap counts. All of the team's top-3 receivers on the depth chart were healthy, as were the top two tight ends. This led to the Jaguars more or less playing with the exact players they expected to.

Collin Johnson caught an eight-yard pass on Sunday but left the game with a hamstring injury afterward. This led to Chris Conley taking back his former role as the team' No. 4 wide receiver. Conley was targeted three times and caught one pass for 13 yards and a touchdown.

James Robinson left the game late with an ankle injury, leading to the Jaguars giving Dare Ogunbowale and Devine Ozigbo snaps in his place. Ogunbowale caught one pass for eight yards and rushed twice for 17 yards, while Ozigbo caught one pass for four yards.

Defense (66 snaps)

CB Tre Herndon: 66 (100%)

CB Greg Mabin: 66 (100%)

LB Myles Jack: 66 (100%)

LB Joe Schobert: 66 (100%)

FS Jarrod Wilson: 66 (100%)

DT Doug Costin: 52 (79%)

DL Dawuane Smoot: 47 (71%)

DT Daniel Ekuale: 44 (67%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 42 (64%)

CB Chris Claybrooks: 40 (61%)

SS Josh Jones: 35 (53%)

FS Andrew Wingard: 28 (42%)

DE K'Lavon Chaisson: 27 (41%)

LB Joe Giles-Harris: 26 (39%)

DT Caraun Reid: 26 (39%)

DT Taven Bryan: 16 (24%)

DE Aaron Lynch: 12 (18%)

FS Brandon Rusnak: 1 (2%)