Jaguars Vs. Ravens: Week 15 Snap Count Analysis
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.
When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-13) after their 41-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.
Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below.
Offense (58 snaps)
LT Cam Robinson: 58 (100%)
LG Andrew Norwell: 58 (100%)
C Tyler Shatley: 58 (100%)
RG A.J. Cann: 58 (100%)
RT Jawaan Taylor: 58 (100%)
QB Gardner Minshew: 58 (100%)
WR DJ Chark: 49 (84%)
WR Keelan Cole: 43 (74%)
WR Laviska Shenault: 43 (74%)
TE Tyler Eifert: 37 (64%)
RB James Robinson: 36 (62%)
TE James O'Shaughnessy: 25 (43%)
WR Chris Conley: 23 (40%)
RB Dare Ogunbowale: 14 (24%)
TE Eric Saubert: 12 (21%)
OT Will Richardson: 4 (7%)
RB Devine Ozigbo: 3 (5%)
WR Collin Johnson: 1 (2%)
- There isn't too much that is notable about this week's offensive snap counts. All of the team's top-3 receivers on the depth chart were healthy, as were the top two tight ends. This led to the Jaguars more or less playing with the exact players they expected to.
- Collin Johnson caught an eight-yard pass on Sunday but left the game with a hamstring injury afterward. This led to Chris Conley taking back his former role as the team' No. 4 wide receiver. Conley was targeted three times and caught one pass for 13 yards and a touchdown.
- James Robinson left the game late with an ankle injury, leading to the Jaguars giving Dare Ogunbowale and Devine Ozigbo snaps in his place. Ogunbowale caught one pass for eight yards and rushed twice for 17 yards, while Ozigbo caught one pass for four yards.
Defense (66 snaps)
CB Tre Herndon: 66 (100%)
CB Greg Mabin: 66 (100%)
LB Myles Jack: 66 (100%)
LB Joe Schobert: 66 (100%)
FS Jarrod Wilson: 66 (100%)
DT Doug Costin: 52 (79%)
DL Dawuane Smoot: 47 (71%)
DT Daniel Ekuale: 44 (67%)
DL Adam Gotsis: 42 (64%)
CB Chris Claybrooks: 40 (61%)
SS Josh Jones: 35 (53%)
FS Andrew Wingard: 28 (42%)
DE K'Lavon Chaisson: 27 (41%)
LB Joe Giles-Harris: 26 (39%)
DT Caraun Reid: 26 (39%)
DT Taven Bryan: 16 (24%)
DE Aaron Lynch: 12 (18%)
FS Brandon Rusnak: 1 (2%)
- Greg Mabin got the start and played 100% of the defensive snaps on Sunday. He was thrown into the fire due to a string of injuries at cornerback, but Mabin allowed several big plays in coverage that was highlighted by a Dez Bryant touchdown before halftime. Luq Barcoo was inactive and Josiah Scott didn't play a single defensive snap, two moves that look curious following Mabin's performance.
- Taven Bryan was once again given a limited role. He hasn't played more than 23 snaps in a game since Week 10. His highest percentage of snaps played during that span is just 34%.
- Josh Jones and Andrew Wingard rotated more this week than they typically have in the past. The Jaguars have still looked for answers at strong safety without Daniel Thomas.
- Dawuane Smoot led the Jaguars in pressures with 5, and it is now clear that he is their most valuable active lineman. Meanwhile, K'Lavon Chaisson got three pressures on his 27 snaps.