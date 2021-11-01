Jaguars vs. Seahawks: Week 8 Snap Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars' 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below.

Offense (76 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: (76, 100%)

LG Andrew Norwell: (76, 100%)

C Tyler Shatley: (76, 100%)

RG Ben Bartch: (76, 100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: (76, 100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: (76, 100%)

WR Marvin Jones: (69, 91%)

WR Jamal Agnew: (55, 72%)

TE Dan Arnold: (55, 72%)

WR Laviska Shenault: (52, 68%)

RB Carlos Hyde: (50, 66%)

WR Tavon Austin: (28, 37%)

TE Luke Farrell: (18, 24%)

TE Chris Manhertz: (17, 22%)

RB Dare Ogunbowale: (15, 20%)

WR Tyron Johnson: (13, 17%)

RB James Robinson: (8, 11%)

Just eight snaps for James Robinson, who Urban Meyer confirmed on Monday has a heel injury and is day-to-day. Robinson was injured on a 17-yard gain on a screen at the end of the first quarter, but the Jaguars still finished Sunday with Robinson owning their two longest gains of the day (17-yard catch, 14-yard run). They ran 68 plays without Robinson on the field, so that is a telling stat.

Labiska Shenault played just the third-most among the receivers, with Jamal Agnew logging more snaps. Shenault spent two of his snaps in the backfield as well, running one route and taking one handoff for eight yards. Overall, Shenault has become an even smaller factor post-DJ Chark's injury than before, and he isn't getting an abundance of touches or volume to compensate.

For the first time since Week 1, the Jaguars saw their entire starting offensive line stay intact from the first snap to the last one. The line still struggled vs. Seattle, in large part due to the Jaguars taking the running game completely out of the equation and allowing the Seahawks' to pin their ears back all game. Still, the Jaguars at last saw an already banged-up line stay as healthy as it was entering the game.

Tyron Johnson saw his most action of the season in the lopsided loss. After Johnson was made a healthy scratch in Week 6, he played a season-high 13 snaps (17%) and saw multiple targets for the first time all season. One of those was a 10-yard catch, but the other was a potential big gain down the right sideline that Johnson dropped after contact. It was nearly finally a big deep shot by the Jaguars, but Johnson didn't haul in one of Lawrence's best passes of the day.

Defense (57 snaps)

SS Rayshawn Jenkins: (57, 100%)

LB Myles Jack: (57, 100%)

CB Shaquill Griffin: (57, 100%)

CB Tyson Campbell: (55, 96%)

LB Damien Wilson: (53, 93%)

FS Andrew Wingard: (52, 91%)

DE/OLB Josh Allen: (45, 79%)

SS Rudy Ford: (36, 63%)

DT Malcom Brown: (36, 63%)

DE/OLB Daquane Smoot: (36, 63%)

DT Roy Robertson-Harris: (30, 53%)

NT DaVon Hamilton: (24, 42%)

DT Adam Gotsis: (21, 37%)

DE/OLB K'Lavon Chaisson: (20, 35%)

DE/OLB Jihad Ward: (19, 33%)

DT Taven Bryan: (16, 28%)

CB Tre Herndon: (8, 14%)

DE/OLB Lerentee McCray: (3, 5%)

FS Andre Cisco: (3, 5%)

The Jaguars once again let Andre Cisco see the field for a handful of snaps, but it didn't go beyond that. Cisco has now played five snaps over the last two games, the grand total of defensive snaps he has played since the Jaguars officially made Andrew Wingard the full-time safety in Week 3. "Wingard has just been playing well and he’s a guy that has to make a lot of those checks when motion shifts, when there’s change in strengths and motions, he’s the guy that has to make those," Urban Meyer said on Monday. "We just—Chris Ash and Joe [Cullen] feel like he’s just ahead. But we’re still happy with Cisco, we’ve just got to get him more reps.”

Tre Herndon saw a season-low in snaps since he returned from injury in Week 4, with the Jaguars leaning on third-safety Rudy Ford as their slot cornerback more often than not. According to PFF, Ford played 27 snaps in the slot on Sunday after playing just 11 in the slot over the first six games. Ford could be seeing a full-time transition into the role moving forward.

After weeks of rotating linebackers, the Jaguars kept Myles Jack and Damien Wilson more or less on the field for the entirety of Sunday's game. Jack and Wilson were bouth rock-solid against the run, holding the Seahawks to 69 yards on 25 carries. The duo wasn't tested at all in coverage since all but three of Geno Smith's targets went out to Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, but Meyer did think his linebackers had a good performance all things considered, saying they "played arguably their best games."