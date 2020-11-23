Jaguars Vs. Steelers: Week 11 Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9) after their 27-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (58 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: 58 (100%)

C Brandon Linder: 58 (100%)

RG A.J. Cann: 58 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 58 (100%)

QB Jake Luton: 58 (100%)

WR DJ Chark: 50 (86%)

WR Keelan Cole: 47 (81%)

RB James Robinson: 41 (71%)

WR Chris Conley: 37 (64%)

TE Eric Saubert: 31 (53%)

LG Tyler Shatley: 29 (50%)

LG Andrew Norwell: 29 (50%)

TE Ben Ellefson: 26 (45%)

TE Tyler Eifert: 24 (41%)

RB Dare Ogunbowale: 13 (22%)

WR Collin Johnson: 10 (17%)

WR Terry Godwin: 7 (12%)

RB Devine Ozigbo: 4 (7%)

Only three receivers played more than 10 snaps for the Jaguars this week, the second week in a row the team has leaned on DJ Chark, Chris Conley and Keelan Cole while Laviska Shenault is injured. Johnson and Godwin didn't draw a single target in their 17 snaps on the field, showing just how badly the Jaguars are missing Shenault.

Andrew Norwell left the game with an arm injury after 29 snaps and head coach Doug Marrone said Monday that he would likely be out in Week 12 vs. Cleveland. Tyler Shatley got every rep in his place as opposed to rookie guard Ben Bartch.

In just his second game this season, Devine Ozigbo played four snaps. He was targeted three times on those four snaps, all screens or outlet passes, but recorded just five total yards.

Eric Saubert and Ben Ellefson played the most snaps at tight end due to an early injury to Tyler Eifert. The duo combined for two catches for 13 yards on four targets.

Defense (75 snaps)

LB Myles Jack: 75 (100%)

LB Joe Schobert: 75 (100%)

CB Tre Herndon: 74 (99%)

FS Jarrod Wilson: 68 (91%)

CB D.J. Hayden: 57 (76%)

CB Chris Claybrooks: 56 (75%)

DE Dawuane Smoot: 49 (65%)

DE K'Lavon Chaisson: 46 (61%)

NT DaVon Hamilton: 44 (59%)

FS Andrew Wingard: 41 (55%)

SS Daniel Thomas: 41 (55%)

DT Doug Costin: 39 (52%)

DE Josh Allen: 37 (49%)

DE Adam Gotsis: 29 (39%)

DT Taven Bryan: 19 (25%)

CB Luq Barcoo: 18 (24%)

DE Aaron Lynch: 15 (20%)

LB Kamalei Correa: 14 (19%)

NT Daniel Ekuale: 13 (17%)

FS Brandon Rusnak: 11 (15%)

CB Josiah Scott: 4 (5%)