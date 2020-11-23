SI.com
Jaguars Vs. Steelers: Week 11 Snap Count Analysis

John Shipley

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook. 

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9) after their 27-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (58 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: 58 (100%)

C Brandon Linder: 58 (100%)

RG A.J. Cann: 58 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 58 (100%)

QB Jake Luton: 58 (100%)

WR DJ Chark: 50 (86%) 

WR Keelan Cole: 47 (81%) 

RB James Robinson: 41 (71%)

WR Chris Conley: 37 (64%)

TE Eric Saubert: 31 (53%) 

LG Tyler Shatley: 29 (50%)

LG Andrew Norwell: 29 (50%)

TE Ben Ellefson: 26 (45%)

TE Tyler Eifert: 24 (41%)

RB Dare Ogunbowale: 13 (22%)

WR Collin Johnson: 10 (17%) 

WR Terry Godwin: 7 (12%) 

RB Devine Ozigbo: 4 (7%)

  • Only three receivers played more than 10 snaps for the Jaguars this week, the second week in a row the team has leaned on DJ Chark, Chris Conley and Keelan Cole while Laviska Shenault is injured. Johnson and Godwin didn't draw a single target in their 17 snaps on the field, showing just how badly the Jaguars are missing Shenault. 
  • Andrew Norwell left the game with an arm injury after 29 snaps and head coach Doug Marrone said Monday that he would likely be out in Week 12 vs. Cleveland. Tyler Shatley got every rep in his place as opposed to rookie guard Ben Bartch. 
  • In just his second game this season, Devine Ozigbo played four snaps. He was targeted three times on those four snaps, all screens or outlet passes, but recorded just five total yards.
  • Eric Saubert and Ben Ellefson played the most snaps at tight end due to an early injury to Tyler Eifert. The duo combined for two catches for 13 yards on four targets. 

Defense (75 snaps)

LB Myles Jack: 75 (100%) 

LB Joe Schobert: 75 (100%)

CB Tre Herndon: 74 (99%)

FS Jarrod Wilson: 68 (91%)

CB D.J. Hayden: 57 (76%) 

CB Chris Claybrooks: 56 (75%)

DE Dawuane Smoot: 49 (65%)

DE K'Lavon Chaisson: 46 (61%)

NT DaVon Hamilton: 44 (59%)

FS Andrew Wingard: 41 (55%) 

SS Daniel Thomas: 41 (55%)

DT Doug Costin: 39 (52%)

DE Josh Allen: 37 (49%) 

DE Adam Gotsis: 29 (39%)

DT Taven Bryan: 19 (25%) 

CB Luq Barcoo: 18 (24%)

DE Aaron Lynch: 15 (20%) 

LB Kamalei Correa: 14 (19%)

NT Daniel Ekuale: 13 (17%)

FS Brandon Rusnak: 11 (15%)

CB Josiah Scott: 4 (5%)

  • The Kamalei Correa trade continues to not pay off for the Jaguars. He played only 14 snaps but was one of the defenders who had the worst day on Sunday, frequently losing gap control and letting the Steelers attack the edge of the defense against the run.
  • Luq Barcoo made his NFL debut due to injuries to Chris Claybrooks and D.J. Hayden. The undrafted corner played 18 snaps and allowed one catch on two targets for two yards, amounting to just one yard allowed per target.
  • Fourth-round rookie corner Josiah Scott also saw more playing time as a result of the injuries. It was limited to four snaps, but that is the most he has played this season.
  • Dawuane Smoot and K'Lavon Chaisson both had high snap counts due to the injury to Josh Allen, but the pair combined for just three pressures. Two of those pressures came from Chaisson, who had one of his better games of the season.
  • With Doug Costin out of concussion protocol and back in the starting lineup, Taven Bryan was sent back to the bench. He played just 25% of the defensive snaps, the second-fewest snaps of all interior defenders on Sunday. 
