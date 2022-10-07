Jaguars vs. Texans: Foley Fatukasi Ruled Out

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't had defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi on the practice field in the lead up to Week 5 due to a quadriceps injury sustained the week before. As a result, the veteran defensive lineman is ruled out for Sunday's game vs. the Houston Texans.

The other players listed on the injury report are wide receiver Zay Jones (questionable, ankle), outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (questionable, ankle), and offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (questionable, hamstring).

“We’ll find out today. That (if he practices today) and see where he’s at, mentally. That’s a part of injury as well, the mental aspect," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday before practice. Fatukasi was listed as a did not participate for the practice.

"That’s part of the reason why Zay last week, too. He tried, but you just don’t want to put somebody out there that maybe mentally is not there as well, kind of thinking about the injury, so we’ve got to make sure he’s in the right frame of mind, too, before we make that decision.”

The Jaguars signed Fatukasi to a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million in guaranteed money. A former sixth-round selection out of UConn, Fatukasi has established himself as one of the league's top run-defending defensive tackles over the last few years, while also recording a career-high 16 pressures last season.

Fatukasi appeared in 45 career games for the Jets, starting 23 over the last two seasons. He has recorded 18 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, three sacks, and a forced fumble.

Fatukasi left last Sunday's game vs. the Eagles with the injury and left the Jaguars thin in terms of interior offensive linemen, but the Jaguars knowing beforehand that he won't be available is a factor.

A week after the Jaguars saw defensive linemen Roy Robertson-Harris, Adam Gotsis and DaVon Hamilton all play a season-high in snaps as a result of the injury, the Jaguars now have a chance to add a player from the practice squad to the active roster.

“You never want a guy to be playing that many, and we’re monitoring that, but at the same time, listen, if we’ve got to ask him to go, he’s got to go, and two, that happened in-game," Pederson said. "Reps are going to increase just because you don’t have the extra guys available to you.”

Some of the options on the Jaguars' practice squad who could be called up to the active roster during the week: Corey Peters, Israel Antwine and Nick Thurman. Peters has the most experience among the group at 34. The 12th-year veteran has appeared in 152 regular-season games in his career.

"It’s good. He’s a veteran. He knows Buckner’s (Defensive Line Coach Brentson Buckner) style of coaching," Pederson said.