Jaguars vs. Texans: Week 15 Snap Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars' 30-16 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 15, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below.

Offense (70 snaps)

LG Andrew Norwell: 70 (100%)

C Brandon Linder: 70 (100%)

RG Ben Bartch: 70 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 70 (100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: 70 (100%)

WR Laquon Treadwell: 68 (97%)

WR Marvin Jones: 65 (93%)

RB James Robinson: 59 (84%)

WR Laviska Shenault: 47 (67%)

TE James O'Shaughnessy: 44 (63%)

LT Walker Little: 38 (54%)

LT Cam Robinson: 33 (47%)

TE Jacob Holister: 20 (29%)

TE Chris Manhertz: 18 (26%)

WR Tavon Austin: 16 (23%)

RB Dare Ogunbowale: 10 (14%)

DT Macom Brown: 1 (1%)

WR Jaydon Mickens: 1 (1%)

Walker Little didn't get the start at left tackle but he did play over half of the Jaguars' offensive snaps as a result of a neck injury to Cam Robinson, who is day-to-day moving forward. Per TruMedia and PFF, Little allowed two pressures in 28 pass-blocking snaps, while the rookie left tackle was only on the field for seven run-blocking snaps as the Jaguars more or less played catchup all game long.

James Robinson got the bulk of the work for the Jaguars' offense, touching the ball 21 times after recording just 14 combined carries the previous two weeks. Robinson was injured late in the first-half before returning to the game, which allowed Dare Ogunbowale to get some snaps before garbage time. Robinson rushed 18 times for 75 yards and a touchdown as the Jaguars' rushing attack got back on track, but the Jaguars did get away from Robinson as the game progressed. Ultimately the Jaguars leaned on the passing game as non-Robinson players carried the ball just seven times to Lawrence's 38 passes.

"But as far as the balance, I was really trying to do a good job of keeping track of it, really wanted to make sure that we were getting the runs to James [Robinson]," Darrell Bevell said on Monday. "The one play before the half, he got dinged up and we were going to run the ball the next down, he’s not in there. But the mix, I think yeah, I was okay with where the mix was. If you can make it more, I don’t think that hurts us at all.”

Defense (59 snaps)

FS Andrew Wingard: 59 (100%)

CB Shaquill Griffin: 59 (100%)

LB Myles Jack: 59 (100%)

CB Tyson Campbell: 56 (95%)

LB Damien Wilson: 49 (83%)

DE/OLB Dawuane Smoot: 48 (81%)

DE/OLB Josh Allen: 41 (69%)

CB Rudy Ford: 39 (66%)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 37 (63%)

DL Malcom Brown: 35 (59%)

SS Andre Cisco: 28 (47%)

SS Daniel Thomas: 26 (44%)

DL DaVon Hamilton: 25 (42%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 22 (37%)

DL Taven Bryan: 19 (32%)

DE/OLB K'Lavon Chaisson: 17 (29%)

SS Rayshawn Jenkins: 15 (25%)

DE/OLB Jihad Ward: 12 (20%)

DE/OLB Lerentee McCray: 3 (5%)

The Jaguars played four different safeties against the Texans due to Rayshawn Jenkins' ankle injury in the first half. Jenkins got the start and played the first 15 defensive snaps of the game before going down with the injury, leading to the Jaguars rotating rookie safety Andre Cisco and second-year safety Daniel Thomas behind him for the rest of the game. Thomas was Jenkins' natural backup at safety while Cisco got the nod as the Jaguars' extra defensive back in dime looks. With Jenkins out for the rest of the season, the Jaguars will likely continue to use both of their young safety beside Andrew Wingard.

"As far as rotation, after Rayshawn went down, I think you saw both Cisco and DT [Daniel Thomas] were in there and that’s kind of the rotation. We basically did it by series, that’s how that was," Jaguars interim head coach Darrell Bevell said on Monday. "And then there obviously were times where both of them were on the field when you go dime. So, we’ll continue to work in that fashion."

The Jaguars put essentially the entire edge rush into the hands of Josh Allen and Dawuane Smoot. Per TruMedia and PFF, K'Lavon Chaisson combined for just eight pass-rush snaps, with Chaisson getting only two chances to rush the passer all game long. Allen recorded four pressures and Smoot recorded one, but the Jaguars otherwise didn't do much to put edge pressure on Davis Mills. Chaisson's limited role goes to show a lack of chance of development for him as a pass-rusher as well, calling into question exactly what to do with him in 2022.