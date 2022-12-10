Jaguars vs. Titans: 5 Questions and Game Predictions

The Jacksonville Jaguars have one more chance to make a swing at the AFC South, traveling to Nashville this weekend to take on the first-place Tennessee Titans

So, how do we at Jaguar Report see Sunday playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in below.

1) Can the Jaguars slow down Derrick Henry?

John Shipley: It is tough for me to answer this with conviction after the Jaguars just got bullied for four quarters by the Detroit Lions. The Jaguars' front seven was moved with ease play after play, and that is the kind of game that sticks with you. The Titans don't have the Lions' offensive line, but they are a physical team and Henry himself is a hammer. Jaguars seem more like a finesse team.

Brett Hawn: Winning the battle of the trenches is critical to stopping a run heavy Titans attack. Derrick Henry’s physicality and size make this a daunting task, but nothing is ever impossible. For the Jaguars to be successful in that front, the defensive line needs to establish its dominance early in this contest. Their season very well depends on it.

2) Can the offense get back on track and score points this week?

John Shipley: It is an odd angle for the Jaguars' offense. Their best offensive performances this year have seemingly came against their best opponents, while their two worst offensive games (vs. the Lions and Houston Texans) have come against their two worst opponents. I think the Jaguars' skill players vs. an injured Titans' defense probably means advantage Jaguars.

Brett Hawn: 14 points against a porous Lions defense is absolutely embarrassing. Nothing went right for the Jaguars in both facets of the game, totaling 266 yards for the game combined between the rush and the pass. Simply put, outside of Christian Kirk, the Jaguars failed to have an impact playmaker step up in a pivotal situation. To keep their season alive this week, the Jaguars have to figure out a way to get Etienne going on the ground and Trevor Lawrence needs to rebound in a big way against the Lions. Having those two at their best is pivotal for the Jaguars offense as a whole.

3) Who is the most important player on offense and defense?

John Shipley: I will go with Travis Etienne for the offense. The Jaguars need to stay ahead of the chains and out of negative situations to keep Henry and the Titans' offense off the field, and it will be up to Etienne to provide the Jaguars with those advantageous situations. He needs to be their home-run hitter and keep their efficiency high all at once.

As for the defense, I will go with Foyesade Oluokun. The Jaguars' linebackers have been less than exemplary against the Titans and Derrick Henry in the past, so it will be up to Oluokun to provide a physical presence inside and help keep the Titans' lead back in check.

Brett Hawn: As previously mentioned, the Jaguars offense needs the best versions of Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne to have a shot at upsetting the AFC South leading Titans. The Jaguars run game was nonexistent against the Lions and it resulted in short drives and little impact on the scoreboard. The other side of winning the battle of the trenches is through the rush, making the impact of the offensive line of equal importance. In turn, life for Trevor Lawrence will be way easier. Defensively, the defensive line needs to win the battle of the trenches for the Jaguars to have a chance at an upset. The Jaguars have the rush defenders capable of making life difficult, it’s on them to execute in the most important game of the regular season.

4) Biggest storyline entering Sunday?

John Shipley: Can the Jaguars snap their losing streak in Nashville?

Only a handful of players on the Jaguars' roster were even in the NFL the last time the Jaguars beat the Titans in Nashville. To keep their season alive, it will mean snapping an eight-year losing streak in a city where the Jaguars have experienced heartbreak after heartbreak.

Brett Hawn: Can the Jaguars save their season?

It is now or never for the 2022-2023 Jacksonville Jaguars. Based on player sentiment this week, the embarrassment of the Lions loss still stings and mentally they are still in it. It’s time to see if their performance matches their confidence.

5) Score prediction?

John Shipley: The Jaguars have struggled with physical teams all season and I just don't think that changes this week. Titans 20, Jaguars 16.

Brett Hawn: The Jaguars will save their season to the tune of a thrilling 17-13 victory.