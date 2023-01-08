Jaguars vs. Titans: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under

The Jaguars are big favorites on Saturday night, but by how many points?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to play the biggest game of their season -- and maybe in franchise history.

The Jaguars are hosting the Tennessee Titans under the prime-time lights tonight, battling with their AFC South rival for a shot at the divisional title and a spot in the playoffs as the AFC's No. 4 seed.

"It’s been a while since we’ve had a game like this here in Jacksonville," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Thursday.

"It’s going to be great for the fans. It’s going to be great for them to be here, to experience this with the team. It’s more about them as well just like it is the team. To be able to stand there right before kickoff and look around the stadium and see how full it is and the excitement and knowing that you’re playing on a national stage will be pretty special for everybody.”

So with the Jaguars set to take on the Titans on Saturday after nine straight losses to the Texans, let's take a look at this week's odds. All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Point Spread: Jaguars -8.5

Moneyline: +225 Titans, -275Jaguars

Over/Under: 39.5 (-110)

"These are games that, they are playoff games. That’s exactly what it is. Call it what it is. It’s a playoff football game," Pederson said.

"You win, you keep going. With a young football team, it’s about how we handle the week because the emotions are going to run high, and you’ve got to just pace yourself throughout the course of the week and just turn it loose Saturday night. I think the guys have really, I’ve felt that they’ve done a good job the last couple days handling all that.”