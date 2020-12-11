Jaguars Vs. Titans: Linder Ruled Out, Sidney Jones and 3 Others Ruled Questionable

Brandon Linder won't play against the Titans on Sunday, while four other players are all questionable.

One player has been ruled out ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-11) clash with AFC South foe Tennessee Titans (8-4), with four other players listed as limited as Jacksonville tries to snap an 11-game losing streak.

Center Brandon Linder (ankle) has been ruled out, which is far from surprising considering head coach Doug Marrone had declared Wednesday that the seventh-year veteran was doubtful to play.

Linder left Week 12's loss to Minnesota after the first play in the fourth quarter, eventually being ruled out with an ankle injury. Tyler Shatley will take his place at center while rookie Ben Bartch will slide to left guard for an injured Andrew Norwell.

Bartch, Shatley, and right guard A.J. Cann all have a tough matchup with the Titans coming to town, making Linder's absence a big storyline heading into Sunday. Former first-round pick Jeffrey Simmons is Pro Football Focus' No. 10 ranked interior defender and is widely regarded as one of the league's best young defensive lineman.

While Linder is the only player out, the Jaguars do have four players who are listed as questionable.

CB Sidney Jones

TE Tyler Eifert

OLB Kamalei Correa

CB Greg Mabin

Jones leads the team in interceptions and pass deflections but has missed each of the last three games with an Achilles injury. The former Eagles' second-rounder has battled injuries throughout his career and the last month has presented similar issues, though Jones was limited in practice this week and not completely held out like Linder was.

Eifert has caught 28 passes for 249 yards (8.9 yards per catch) and two touchdowns in 11 games this season. The Jaguars have limited tight end depth behind him and he has also formed a solid connection with Mike Glennon over the last two weeks, so he would be a notable loss if he isn't on the field on Sunday.

Kamalei Correa hasn't made much of an impact as Jacksonville's strong side linebacker since the Titans traded him to the Jaguars earlier in the season. His hamstring injury may rob him of his potential "revenge" game against his former team.

The 2020 Jaguars have lost every game since a Week 1 upset win over the Indianapolis Colts, resulting in the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history and propelling the team to one of gifts worst records since the squad's inaugural 1995 season.