Jaguars Vs. Titans: Week 14 Snap Count Analysis

Who played the most snaps in Week 14 against the Titans and why? The Jaguars saw a number of lineup changes for a variety of reasons, all of which we cover here.

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-12) after their 31-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below.

Offense (71 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: 71 (100%)

LG Ben Bartch: 71 (100%)

C Tyler Shatley: 71 (100%)

RG A.J. Cann: 100 (71%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 71 (100%)

WR DJ Chark: 64 (90%)

WR Keelan Cole: 61 (86%)

WR Laviska Shenault: 51 (75%)

TE Tyler Eifert: 45 (63%)

RB James Robinson: 40 (56%)

QB Gardner Minshew: 39 (55%)

QB Mike Glennon: 32 (45%)

TE James O'Shaughnessy: 27 (38%)

RB Dare Ogunbowale: 22 (31%)

WR Collin Johnson: 19 (27%)

TE Eric Saubert: 9 (13%)

WR Chris Conley: 9 (13%)

RB Devine Ozigbo: 6 (8%)

The Jaguars finally gave James Robinson a much-needed rest. Robinson was essentially running into a wreckage of bodies at the line of scrimmage every play and was bottled up sans a 47-yard carry in the second half. He played his fourth-fewest snaps of the season, his only game with below 41 snaps since Week 3, and was his third-lowest game in terms of snap percentage played. As a result, Devine Ozigbo and Dare Ogunbowale saw more snaps this week than really any other week.

DJ Chark played more snaps than every non-offensive lineman on the offense, but he put together just two catches for 16 yards in those snaps. The Jaguars targeted him nine times, but there was always something off. Whether it was Chark losing the battle at the break or Glennon/Minshew just missing him, the Jaguars got nothing going with Chark on Sunday.

Speaking of receivers, Chris Conley played fewer than 10 snaps for the second week in a row. He has now played just 17 snaps in the last two games, with Collin Johnson clearly leaping him on the depth chart as the No. 4 receiver. Laviska Shenault's role is preserved as long as he stays healthy as well.

Gardner Minshew entered the game with 8:48 left but he still out-snapped Mike Glennon, a product of the offense simply getting more first downs -- and thus more chances -- with Minshew at the helm.

Devine Ozigbo may have played just six snaps, but he turned those into four catches for 40 yards. It was garbage time, but it was still encouraging to see the speedy second-year back be given a slightly larger role on Sunday.

Defense (66 snaps)

LB Joe Schobert: 66 (100%)

LB Myles Jack: 66 (100%)

CB Tre Herndon: 66 (100%)

FS Jarod Wilson: 55 (83%)

SS Andrew Wingard: 50 (76%)

DT Doug Costin: 49 (74%)

DT Daniel Ekuale: 48 (73%)

CB Greg Mabin: 46 (70%)

LB Joe Giles-Harris: 44 (67%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 44 (67%)

DL Dawuane Smoot: 42 (64%)

CB Sidney Jones: 37 (56%)

DE K'Lavon Chaisson: 25 (38%)

DT Caraun Reid: 19 (29%)

DE Aaron Lynch: 18 (27%)

DT Taven Bryan: 17 (26%)

SS Josh Jones: 16 (24% )

FS Brandon Rusnak: 13 (20%)

CB Josiah Scott: 5 (8%)