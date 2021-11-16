Jaguars Waive Tyron Johnson Ahead of Week 11

The Tyron Johnson era is over in Jacksonville, going out with a whimper as the Jaguars waived the wide receiver on Tuesday morning.

The Jaguars claimed Johnson off waivers after the Los Angeles Chargers waived the former deep threat just ahead of Week 1. But after Johnson saw playing time over the first month, he was planted to the bench as he struggled with the Jaguars' offense, and as the Jaguars struggled to develop him, instead playing other receivers such as Tavon Austin and Laquon Treadwell.

"Yeah, we just need him to run routes with the detail that we require in this offense. It's very specific in terms of splits, top of the route landmarks; you have to hit them on point with speed to have the play develop the way it should," Jaguars wide receiver coach Sanjay Lal said following Week 6. "And he's getting there but it's a work in progress right now."

Johnson was active in five games this season but just once since Week 4, when the Jaguars gave him a season-high in snaps and targets in Week 8 vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Johnson dropped a deep pass late in the game when the score was out of hand, and that was the last we have seen of Johnson. Johnson was a healthy scratch each of the past two weeks.

In five games this year, Johnson caught two passes for 16 yards on five targets. Now, the Jaguars will likely have to turn to 31-year-old receiver John Brown -- who they signed to the practice squad last week -- as their lone field-stretcher. The Jaguars also have return man and slot receiver Jamal Agnew as a potential deep threat, though Agnew has failed to bring in two deep targets over the last two weeks.

Still, with Johnson now off the roster, the Jaguars' only true speed at receiver is now with Agnew. As such, it can expected for the former cornerback-turned-receiver to continue to play a big role for the Jaguars over the next eight games as they officially move past Johnson as a potential solution.

“You just list the players with big play potential, he’s No. 1 or 1A," Urban Meyer said about Agnew on Monday.

"We don’t have enough big plays. That was a probably last year. Then you look at [DJ] Chark [Jr.], you look at [Travis] Etienne [Jr.], we don’t have them. But you do have enough and he’s one of them. He’s not a guy that, to be honest, we counted on for offense that much, but he’s become that guy and you saw it. He just ran away from angles on defense and [WR Laquon] Treadwell did a great job blocking that, so did [TE Chris] Manhertz.”

Johnson, who ran a 4.36 40-yard dash, caught 20 passes for 398 yards (19.9 yards per catch) and three touchdowns in 12 games with the Chargers in 2021, making him one of the NFL's more productive deep threats. Despite that, his lone two deep targets with the Jaguars resulted in an interception and a bad drop, with the latter being the last target he saw in a Jaguars uniform.

“I think the biggest thing is anytime you get put out there, there’s trust factors, I think trust factors with the coaches and the players and then players to players as well," Jaguars OC Darrell Bevell said on Oct. 6.

"You need to know that you’re going to react the correct way in different situations, sometimes the different looks that a defense can give to you, the post-snap, pre-snap looks, and it changes. You have to be able to react the right way and that’s still what we’re working on.”