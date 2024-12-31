Jaguars Walker Sets Multiple Career Highs Following Win Over Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars have not had much to celebrate this season, but something they can hold their heads up high about, is sweeping their division rivals, the Tennessee Titans. Now that the Jaguars sit 4-12 through 17 weeks, the narrative of the season has revolved around the development of young players.
While not considered a rookie anymore, defensive lineman Travon Walker is a young star for the Jaguars on defense, and his efforts have only improved over the years. In fact, after the conclusion of Week 17, Walker has set a new career high in two categories that cen give him motivation going into the 2025 season.
On the back of his two tackles, one being a solo tackle, one sack and 0.5 stuff, Walker has set himself a new career high in total tackles and solo tackles in a season. Now, on the season, Walker has 54 total tackles, with the previous high being 52, and has 28 solo tackles, with his previous high being 27.
While Walker has broken his individual statistical high in those two categories, he still has the chance to either tie or add another new career high to his resume in Week 18. Currently, Walker has 8.5 sacks on the season, and is 1.5 shy of tying his 10 sacks he had in 2023.
Walker has been a consistent piece for Jacksonville since arriving on the scene back in 2022. The former first overall pick in 2022, Walker has added much needed help for the Jaguars on defense, but has yet to see his breakout season. Still young, age 24, Walker has many more years to cement his name in history.
Being locked under team control until the 2026 season, the Jaguars know they have a strong piece on their defense in Walker, that just needs to be apart of a winning season. Having not tasted a playoff atmosphere since his rookie season, Walker and the rest of the Jaguars are still hungry for more.
Playing in 16 games this season, Walker has never not played less than 15 games since going to the pros, another reason why Jacksonville loves what they have in Walker. As the season winds down, the Jacksonville Jaguars will look forward to next year, knowing they are getting improvements from their young investments.
