Jaguars' Week 1 Opponent, Divisional Rival Trades Bradley Roby to Saints

The Texans have been wheeling and dealing this offseason.

A familiar face from the Houston Texans is heading to Jacksonville, but not in the way you may think.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have traded cornerback Bradley Roby to the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints' return in the deal has yet to be disclosed.

Roby's Saints are playing their first game in Jacksonville against the Packers Sunday, but the eight-year veteran won't be in action. He'll be serving the final game of a six-game suspension in violation of the performance-enhancing drugs suspension that began last season.

While Roby would not have suited up against quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars Sunday had he not been traded, this will clear a roster spot for the Texans to go out and sign a player from their practice squad, from free agency or the trade market.

Last offseason, Roby signed a three-year, $36 million deal and the Texans are saving roughly $9.2 million in cap space.

In his 10 appearances last season, Roby recorded 37 tackles, one fumble recovery and one interception as the Texans plummeted into one of the worst defenses in the league. However, the decline could have been a result of Roby's absence. The Texans lost all five games last season in which Roby was suspended.

Roby, a former first-round draft pick from Ohio State, now joins the Saints' deep secondary which includes other first-rounders Marshon Lattimore and Desmond Trufant.

With Roby now an ex-Texan, former Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans cornerback Desmond King is expected to take his spot in the starting lineup, and he'll have the assignment of covering wide receiver D.J. Chark Sunday.