September 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
DraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM ReportSI TIXSI.com
Search

Jaguars' Week 1 Opponent, Divisional Rival Trades Bradley Roby to Saints

The Texans have been wheeling and dealing this offseason.
Author:
Publish date:

A familiar face from the Houston Texans is heading to Jacksonville, but not in the way you may think.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have traded cornerback Bradley Roby to the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints' return in the deal has yet to be disclosed.

Roby's Saints are playing their first game in Jacksonville against the Packers Sunday, but the eight-year veteran won't be in action. He'll be serving the final game of a six-game suspension in violation of the performance-enhancing drugs suspension that began last season.

While Roby would not have suited up against quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars Sunday had he not been traded, this will clear a roster spot for the Texans to go out and sign a player from their practice squad, from free agency or the trade market.

Last offseason, Roby signed a three-year, $36 million deal and the Texans are saving roughly $9.2 million in cap space.

In his 10 appearances last season, Roby recorded 37 tackles, one fumble recovery and one interception as the Texans plummeted into one of the worst defenses in the league. However, the decline could have been a result of Roby's absence. The Texans lost all five games last season in which Roby was suspended.

Roby, a former first-round draft pick from Ohio State, now joins the Saints' deep secondary which includes other first-rounders Marshon Lattimore and Desmond Trufant.

With Roby now an ex-Texan, former Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans cornerback Desmond King is expected to take his spot in the starting lineup, and he'll have the assignment of covering wide receiver D.J. Chark Sunday.

usatsi_13823034
News

Jaguars' Week 1 Opponent, Divisional Rival Trades Bradley Roby to Saints

USATSI_16649585
News

CJ Beathard On Shanahan, Meyer and What It Takes To Be A Productive Offense

USATSI_16615706_168388385_lowres
News

Should the Jaguars Start Andre Cisco or Andrew Wingard vs. the Texans?

USATSI_15312259_168388385_lowres
News

3 Observations on the Jaguars' Additions of Tyron Johnson, Duke Johnson and Jacob Hollister

USATSI_16476023_168388385_lowres (1) (1)
News

Jaguars 2021 Team Preview: Can Jacksonville Turn Around Quickly?

USATSI_15185344
News

Jaguars Sign Duke Johnson To Practice Squad, Work Out Reuben Foster

USATSI_16627452_168388385_lowres
Duval Insider+

Jaguars Monday Notebook: Wingard Competing With Cisco To Start, While Chark Resumes Catching

USATSI_16649040_168388385_lowres
News

Trevor Lawrence Dons Bulldogs Attire Following Georgia's Victory Over Clemson