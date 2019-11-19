Jaguars Week 11 Rookie Report: Top Picks Flash in Colts Loss

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-6) have gotten significant contributions from this year’s crop of draft picks – varying from starters to key role players. Let’s take a look at how the Jaguars' stars of the future fared in Sunday’s 33-13 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

DE Josh Allen (Round 1, 7th overall)

Following a much-needed bye week, Allen continued his defensive dominance. In 35 snaps, he contributed 2 tackles and his eighth sack of the season. He could begin to see an uptick in snaps as early as Sunday, however, due in large part to struggles against the run. A favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, Allen now moves ahead of 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa for most sacks among rookies.

RT Jawaan Taylor (Round 2, 35th overall)

Sometimes it’s easy to forget that Taylor is a rookie. The mammoth right tackle has shown marked consistency over the past month, diligently working to refine his wide array of skill sets. While he has often operated rather seamlessly over the past month, his team-leading fifth holding penalty early in the game resulted in a stalled drive, setting the tone for what would be a game dominated by Indianapolis. Taylor, a potential Pro Bowl selection, will need to be better against the Titans.

TE Josh Oliver (Round 3, 69th overall)

Oliver played in his fourth NFL game on Sunday – and likely the last of his rookie season. The tantalizing talent led the position group in snaps, and saw two targets – hauling in one for just five yards. He exited the game in the fourth quarter with a back injury, however. He was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

LB Quincy Williams (Round 3th, 98 overall)

The early-season starter returned from a two-week hamstring injury but was primarily related to special teams duties. He failed to make the stat sheet.

RB Ryquell Armstead (Round 5, 140th overall)

Playing 14 snaps, Armstead compiled a six-yard carry and two receptions for 13 yards. The highly touted Jacksonville rushing attack was stymied in Indianapolis, with bell-cow Leonard Fournette averaging just 2.9 yards per carry. Expect to see another 8-12 snaps from the former Temple Owl on Sunday.

QB Gardner Minshew (Round 6, 178th overall)

Minshew was relegated to a reserve role behind returning starter Nick Foles after starting the past eight games. He tossed 13 touchdowns against four interceptions, compiling 2,285 passing yards.

DT Dontavious Russell (Round 7, 235th overall)

The burly defensive tackle was once again inactive for the contest, his eighth healthy scratch in as many weeks. The Jaguars again went with journeyman Akeem Spence to occupy the depth role in the trenches.

Barring injuries or poor play along the defensive line, it’s hard to see Russell factoring into the team’s weekly game plan this season.

RB Devine Ozigbo (UDFA)

After leap-frogging fellow running back Tyler Ervin for a spot on the 46-man game day roster, the undrafted rookie appeared in his fourth NFL game, playing four snaps on offense. Though he did not accumulate any statistics, it is an encouraging sign to see the team work him in on offense following the bye week.

S Andrew Wingard (UDFA)

After being related to special teams duties in London, Wingard played 8 defensive snaps against the Colts, out-snapping fellow reserve safety Cody Davis (3 snaps). It appears that Wingard is in the team’s future defensive plans, possibly as a third safety, and seems to be gradually integrating him into the Todd Wash’s scheme.

WR Michael Walker (UDFA)

Promoted from the practice squad on before the Texans game, Walker played in his second NFL game against the Colts. The Boston College alum saw time as the primary kick returner, returning one kick for 23 yards.

LS Matthew Orzech (UDFA)

The 24-year-old undrafted free agent appeared in his tenth game as the Jaguars’ long snapper.