Jaguars Week 12 Rookie Report: Quincy Williams Comes Back Into Play

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) have gotten significant contributions from this year’s crop of draft picks – varying from starters to key role players. Let’s take a look at how the Jaguars' stars of the future fared in Sunday’s 42-20 loss against the Tennessee Titans.

DE Josh Allen (Round 1, 7th overall)

In 23 snaps, Allen contributed 1 tackle, in a game where the defense struggled mightily against both the run and the pass. He should get back on track as early as Sunday, however, against a largely porous Tampa Bay offensive line. Still considered a favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, the Kentucky product will have a chance to further distance himself from San Francisco’s Nick Bosa next week.

RT Jawaan Taylor (Round 2, 35th overall)

As I alluded to in Saturday’s staff predictions, the Jaguars offensive line had their hands full against a formidable Titans’ defensive front. The pressure came from everywhere -- Harold Landry, Rashaan Evans and Kenny Vaccaro were all credited with sacks in the contest.

As he has been for the majority of the season, Taylor handled himself well. His athleticism on the edge has enabled him to operate as a technician on game day, as he has stymied most edge rushers on the right side. With the exception of a Cameron Wake pressure that resulted in an incompletion to Chris Conley, Taylor once again gave fans a glimpse into a very bright future.

TE Josh Oliver (Round 3, 69th overall)

Oliver was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 18 with a back injury.

LB Quincy Williams (Round 3th, 98 overall)

A non-entity on defense a week ago, the uber-athletic Williams played all 53 defensive snaps on Sunday, supplanting veteran Najee Goode. Noted for his lateral agility and range, the former Murray State Racer collected 4 tackles in Sunday’s loss. After battling through some early struggles – and a lingering hamstring injury – Williams appears to have reclaimed his starting role.

RB Ryquell Armstead (Round 5, 140th overall)

Armstead played just 4 offensive snaps against the Titans and failed to appear on the stat sheet. Leonard Fournette was the Jags’ lone ball carrier, registering 24 totes in the contest.

QB Gardner Minshew (Round 6, 178th overall)

Minshew was relegated to a reserve role behind returning starter Nick Foles once again. Despite Foles’ struggles through his two games back from injury, it’s unlikely he gets pulled for Minshew this late in the season. Minshew tossed 13 touchdowns against four interceptions, compiling 2,285 passing yards in his eight-game sample as a starter.

DT Dontavious Russell (Round 7, 235th overall)

A healthy scratch for the past eight weeks, Russell played 26 snaps against the Titans, as the Jaguars desperately searched for an answer for their run defense woes. The Auburn alum compiled 2 tackles in the loss.

RB Devine Ozigbo (UDFA)

After leap-frogging fellow running back Tyler Ervin for a spot on the 46-man game day roster, the undrafted rookie appeared in his fourth NFL game but played exclusively on special teams in Nashville. Third in the pecking order behind Fournette and Armstead, the trend is likely to continue next week.

S Andrew Wingard (UDFA)

Wingard, the Jaguars top special teams performer, has experienced quite a turbulent rookie season. Primarily a special teams performer, he has also played sparingly on defense. Filling in for a concussed Jarrod Wilson on Sunday, Wingard shouldered the majority of the workload, playing a career-high 42 snaps. While his energy was apparent – he flew all over the field, as expected – he struggled against the run and the pass, however. It’s clear the Jaguars like what they have in the undrafted rookie, but he’ll likely need a full offseason to refine some of the finer nuances of the safety position.

WR Michael Walker (UDFA)

Walker played in his third NFL game against the Titans. The Boston College alum saw time as the primary kick returner, returning 7 kicks, including a long of 30 yards. His third quarter fumble, forced by the Titans’ Daren Bates, resulted in a quick 14-point swing for Tennessee.

LS Matthew Orzech (UDFA)

The 24-year-old undrafted free agent appeared in his eleventh game as the Jaguars’ long snapper.