Jaguars Week 15 Rookie Report: Rookies Dominate in Oakland

Andrew DiCecco

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9) have gotten significant contributions from this year’s crop of draft picks – varying from starters to key role players. Let’s take a look at how the Jaguars' stars of the future fared in Sunday’s 20-16 win over the Oakland Raiders.

DE Josh Allen (Round 1, 7th overall)

In 29 snaps, Allen notched his 10 sack of the season. Allen, who left the game late in the first half, returned in the fourth quarter. Despite his absence, Allen was remarkably impressive in his limited snaps and nearly collected his second sack late in the game. The Jaguars will take these kinds of victories, as the season begins to wind down. The games are now about getting reps to the young nucleus that will be a focal part of the team moving forward.

RT Jawaan Taylor (Round 2, 35th overall)

I’ve gone on record stating how impressed I’ve been with Taylor’s growth, and he looked stellar against the Raiders. Though he has experienced some growing pains along the way, Taylor has proven himself to be technically sound, and has cleaned up some of the choppy footwork and hand placement that plagued him against Bosa. Taylor’s development is especially encouraging, as the team finally has some semblance of long-term talent along the offensive line.

TE Josh Oliver (Round 3, 69th overall)

Oliver was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 18 with a back injury.

LB Quincy Williams (Round 3th, 98 overall)

After an uneven season in which he appeared in 11 games (8 starts), the Jaguars placed Williams on injured reserve on Dec. 11.

RB Ryquell Armstead (Round 5, 140th overall)

Armstead played 2 snaps on offense in Sunday’s victory, carrying the ball once for 1-yard. The Jaguars use of Armstead has been rather odd, as the team continues to give Fournette the lions share of the backfield. Most teams have implemented a two-back timeshare, keeping both runners fresh and take advantage of their strengths.

QB Gardner Minshew (Round 6, 178th overall)

Struggling to provide a spark on offense since his return to the starting lineup, Minshew was better in this one, completing 17-of-29 of his passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns. The clutch, late fourth quarter drive was something the team desperately needed to see.

I’ve gone on record saying this, but I’ll double down here: While I don’t think it would be wise to selected a quarterback in the first two rounds, as there are far more pressing needs up and down the roster, I do think the team should add another arm in the third-fourth. Adding another player at the position to compete with Minshew should be a major priority -- I don’t believe Foles will be on the roster one way or another -- and one that should be a focus in training camp. Minshew has his ups and downs, even overachieving at times, but he has shown enough inconsistencies to warrant a position battle.

DT Dontavious Russell (Round 7, 235th overall)

The former Auburn Tiger was once again a healthy scratch on Sunday. Given the trend, it would seem he is destined for the inactive list for the remainder of the season, though it would make sense to give him some snaps over the next two weeks to see what they have going into 2020.

RB Devine Ozigbo (UDFA)

Ozigbo appeared in his seventh NFL game, playing exclusively on special teams. Third on the depth chart behind Fournette and Armstead, Ozigbo is another player the team could opt to deploy over the next two games. The undrafted rookie will be battling for a depth role next season.

S Andrew Wingard (UDFA)

Starting the past two weeks for an injured Ronnie Harrison, Wingard returned to his special teams duties with Harrison’s return. Free agent signing Marcus Gilchrist occupied the 20 snaps that would have presumably gone to Wingard, but it appeared that the veteran has leap-frogged the Wyoming alum as the third safety.

WR Michael Walker (UDFA)

Walker played in his fifth NFL game. The Boston College alum saw time as the primary kick returner, returning 4 kicks, averaging 18.5 yards an attempt. Pressed into duty as a wide receiver when D.J. Chark exited the game, Walker brought in one reception for nine yards.

CB Brandon Watson (UDFA)

Mid-season practice squad call-up has played in all six games since his promotion, serving as a reserve defensive back and special teams contributor. He has two tackles on the season.

TE Charles Jones (UDFA)

Jones was declared inactive in the clash against the Raiders. Promoted from the practice squad on Nov. 18, Jones was active the past three games, but failed to generate any offensive stats.

Tyler Gauthier (UDFA)

Gauthier was signed off the Patriots’ practice squad on Dec. 10. The athletic center signed with the New England after the draft, and was among the final casualties on cut down day.

He was listed as inactive in the bout against Oakland.

LS Matthew Orzech (UDFA)

The 24-year-old undrafted free agent appeared in his fourteenth game as the Jaguars’ long snapper.

