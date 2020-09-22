Jaguars Week 2 Rookie Report: How Did the Rookies Perform in the 33–30 Loss?

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) fought for four quarters in their 33-30 loss to the Tennessee Titans over four quarters, but it proved to be an effort that fell just short. But in the effort, the Jaguars saw several young players take a step forward. Let’s take a look at how the Jaguars' stars of the future fared in Sunday’s loss.

CB CJ Henderson (Round 1, 9th overall)

Snaps played: 61 (98%).

Stats: Four tackles and one pass breakup.

After a dominant Week 1 performance, CJ Henderson took a minor step back on Sunday in terms of impact. With that said, Henderson still made plenty of plays that should leave Jacksonville encouraged moving forward. He gave up an early touchdown to Corey Davis after losing at the top of the route, but he also had a great pass breakup on a pass intended for Davis late in the second half. Add in several open-field tackles of Derrick Henry, which contradicts the knocks on Henderson coming out of school, and it was a solid day.

DE K'Lavon Chaisson (Round 1, 20th overall)

Snaps played: 18 (29%).

Stats: Two tackles, one sack.

K'Lavon Chaisson didn't play much on Sunday because the Jaguars were trying to get their run defending personnel in the game, leading to Adam Gotsis getting the snaps that typically would go to Chaisson. Despite the limited playing time, Chaisson had the team's lone sack. The sack was a big one as it came on third-down and knocked the Titans out of field goal range. Chaisson deserves more reps, but he made an impact when given a chance on Sunday.

WR Laviska Shenault (Round 2, 42nd overall)

Snaps played: 43 (57%).

Stats: Three receptions for 35 yards (11.7 yards per catch), five carries for 37 yards (7.4 yards per carry).

The wildcard of Jacksonville's offense, Laviska Shenault had an even better game in Week 2 than he did in his NFL debut in Week 1. Shenault got several carries out of the backfield and showed great speed and vision on a 14-yard run in the second half. In terms of receiving, Shenault displayed terrific hands and coordination all game long, bailing Gardiner Minshew out on a couple of high passes that Shenault turned into completions.

NT DaVon Hamilton (Round 3, 73rd overall)

Snaps played: 27 (44%).

Stats: Three tackles.

DaVon Hamilton didn't flash as often in Week 2 as he did in Week 1. He isn't going to start at nose tackle while Abry Jones is still in the fold, so he will have to find a way to make the most of his limited snaps, especially since he isn't in on many passing downs.

OG Ben Bartch (Round 4, 116th overall)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Ben Bartch played special teams on Sunday.

CB Josiah Scott (Round 4, 137th overall)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Josiah Scott was inactive on Sunday.

LB Shaquille Quarterman (Round 4, 140th overall)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Shaquille Quarterman played special teams for the Jaguars on Sunday.

SS Daniel Thomas (Round 5, 157th overall)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Daniel Thomas played special teams for the Jaguars on Sunday.

WR Collin Johnson (Round 5, 165th overall)

Snaps played: 8 (11).

Stats: Zero catches on three targets.

Collin Johnson had a rough showing on Sunday. He first deflected a pass that was meant for James O'Shaughnessy, leading to a tipped pass and eventual interception on Jacksonville's first drive. He then just barely dropped a touchdown in the red zone when he had a chance to attack the ball and secure it.

QB Jake Luton (Round 6, 189th overall)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Jake Luton was inactive on Sunday.

TE Tyler Davis (Round 6, 206th overall)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Tyler Davis was inactive on Sunday.

CB Chris Claybrooks (Round 7, 223rd overall)

Snaps played: 7 (11%).

Stats: N/A.

Chris Claybrooks entered the game when D.J. Hayden was injured late in the game, but he wasn't targeted once and didn't record a tackle. He played outside cornerback while Tre Herndon went to the nickel spot.

RB James Robinson (UDFA)

Snaps played: 38 (51%).

Stats: 16 carries for 102 yards (6.4 yards) and one touchdown, three receptions for 18 yards (6.0 yards per catch).

One of the Jaguars' best players of the day, James Robinson is another rookie who was better in Week 2 than he was in Week 1. He had several big runs in which he displayed great balance, vision and explosiveness, and there was not a single one of his runs that went for negative yards. Throw in the fact that he has caught the ball and blocked well and it was a good day at the office for the rookie lead back, who scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday.

CB Luq Barcoo (UDFA)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Luq Barcoo was inactive on Sunday.

DT Doug Costin (UDFA)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Doug Costin was inactive on Sunday.

RB Nathan Cottrell (UDFA)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Nathan Cottrell was not on the active roster on Sunday.

TE Ben Ellefson (UDFA)

Snaps played: 17 (23%).

Stats: Zero catches on zero targets.

Ellefson has now appeared in two games for the Jaguars but has yet to be targeted in the passing game. According to Pro Football Focus, he was a run blocker on 10 of his 17 snaps and a pass blocker on two others.

LS Ross Matiscik (UDFA)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Matiscik performed in his second start as Jacksonville's long snapper after winning the battle for the position in training camp.