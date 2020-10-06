Jaguars Week 4 Rookie Report: Shenault, Robinson Shine Vs. Bengals

The Jacksonville Jaguars struggled for the most part in Week 4, resulting in a 33-25 loss to the previously winless Cincinnati Bengals and the Jaguars' third consecutive loss. But even in the loss, a few of Jacksonville's youngest stars and contributors still had encouraging performances.

So, how did each of the various rookies on offense, defense and special teams perform? We examine here.

CB CJ Henderson (Round 1, 9th overall)

Snaps played: 12 (16%).

Stats: two tackles.

CJ Henderson exited the game in the first quarter due to a shoulder injury he sustained on the Bengals' second offensive possession. He was at first ruled questionable to return, but the first-round pick didn't return to the game. While he was in the game, he had solid coverage against A.J. Green on a deep shot on the first drive of the game.

DE K'Lavon Chaisson (Round 1, 20th overall)

Snaps played: 40 (53%).

Stats: one tackle.

According to Pro Football Focus, K'Lavon Chaisson had 21 snaps as a pass rusher on Sunday but he recorded exactly zero pressures. He was matched up against left tackle Jonah Williams for the most part, but the 2019 first-round tackle dominated Chaisson as a pass blocker. Chaisson has the speed to threaten the edge but he is struggling to consistently get off blocks, and this showed up in a big way against the Bengals. He also had a chance to tackle Joe Mixon behind the line of scrimmage on one run play, but Mixon was able to get the ball past the line.

WR Laviska Shenault (Round 2, 42nd overall

Snaps played: 37 (54%).

Stats: five catches for 86 yards (17.2 yards per catch) and one rush for five yards.

Had Laviska Shenault not left the game in the second half with a hamstring injury, he potentially could have had his first-ever 100-yard receiving game in the NFL. But before that, Shenault was a dominant force whenever Minshew targeted him. Aside from his five catches, he also drew a pass interference on a scoring drive. On his catches, he showed good route running and understanding of zones, while also having terrific speed and vision after the catch. It was a really good game from Jacksonville's rookie offensive weapon.

NT DaVon Hamilton (Round 3, 73rd overall)

Snaps played: 35 (47%).

Stats: five tackles.

DaVon Hamilton had one of his more disruptive games of the early season on Sunday. The rookie nose tackle has flashed at times in his debut season, but it wasn't until the Bengals game that Hamilton flashed as a pass rusher. Hamilton was credited by PFF with two pressures (both quarterback hits), which was second on the team in Week 4. Hamilton still has to clean up some technique things against the run, as well as become a more consistent tackler, but the arrow is pointing up.

OG Ben Bartch (Round 4, 116th overall)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Ben Bartch played special teams on Sunday.

CB Josiah Scott (Round 4, 137th overall)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Josiah Scott was inactive on Sunday.

LB Shaquille Quarterman (Round 4, 140th overall)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Shaquille Quarterman played special teams on Sunday.

SS Daniel Thomas (Round 5, 157th overall)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Daniel Thomas played special teams on Sunday.

WR Collin Johnson (Round 5, 165th overall)

Snaps played: 13 (19%).

Stats: N/A.

For the first time this season, Collin Johnson didn't receive a single target. He played 13 snaps but he didn't get much action, which led to a quiet day for Jacksonville's No. 5 receiver. Johnson had a really impressive training camp, but he has two catches for 17 yards on six targets through four weeks.

QB Jake Luton (Round 6, 189th overall)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Jake Luton was inactive on Sunday.

TE Tyler Davis (Round 6, 206th overall)

Snaps played: 7 (10%).

Stats: N/A.

Tyler Davis ran only four routes against the Bengals on Sunday, serving as a blocker on his other snaps. He displayed solid blocking while in pass protection against a defensive end on a play-action pass, which is an encouraging sign from the rookie.

CB Chris Claybrooks (Round 7, 223rd overall)

Snaps played: 54 (72%).

Stats: eight tackles, one pass deflection.

Claybrooks was directly responsible for two Joe Mixon touchdowns on Sunday: he missed a tackle on Mixon's short touchdown reception at the end of the first half, and he lost outside contain on Mixon's long touchdown run in the third quarter. He played admirably in coverage otherwise and even had a good pass breakup in the end zone, but his bad plays outweighed the rest of what he did, unfortunately.

RB James Robinson (UDFA)

Snaps played: 52 (76%).

Stats: 17 rushes for 75 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and four catches for 32 yards (8.0 yards per carry).

James Robinson's stats would have looked even better if his 40-yard run at the start of the third quarter wasn't negated due to a holding penalty. Once again, his play is even better than his solid but unspectacular numbers indicate, and he once again eclipsed 100 scrimmage yards. Jacksonville's offense didn't get going in the second half until they devoted more carries to Robinson, which is a solid indication of just how important Robinson is to the offense. He also had another good game as a receiver, picking up yards after every single catch but the two-point attempt.

CB Luq Barcoo (UDFA)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Luq Barcoo was inactive on Sunday.

DT Doug Costin (UDFA)

Snaps played: 30 (40%).

Stats: two tackles, one tackle for loss.

Doug Costin flashed a bit in his NFL debut. He recorded a tackle for loss and was likely half a yard away from another tackle for loss. He didn't do much to impress as a pass rusher, but it was a decent start for the rookie.

LS Ross Matiscik (UDFA)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Ross Matiscik started his fourth game at long snapper for the Jaguars.