Jaguars Will Face Big Challenge From Vikings in Key Area
At 2-7, it does not get any easier for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars will be facing the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
The Vikings have been a surprise team this season. No one expected the Vikings to be this good this season. The Vikings are coming into Jacksonville sitting at 6-2 and coming off a win on Sunday Night Football last week.
The biggest headline going into this Week 10 matchup is the status of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence injured his shoulder during last Sunday's game.
The task this week for the offense and the quarterback cracking the Vikings' defense. The Vikings like to blitz the quarterback, especially under defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Flores likes to mix it up and keep the offense guessing.
"It is really good," said Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. "There are different game plans for different offenses that they play and the way they adjust. And it seems like they can get to so many different things as a defense. They can give you a lot of different presentations. Their pressure packages are pretty detailed and there is a lot of it. So, just the ability you know, I think that they can get to so many different things and you are sure what they are going to do in that game. They have things that they have done throughout the season that you can tell they like to do and it is part of their defense. But beyond that, they have a lot of wrinkles."
"They stress the quarterback for sure with different protection things. They stress the o-line with different looks up front. And then they just play well together. Usually, a lot of times when teams do that there are some holes in the back end and of course with pressures. There always is but it seems like they do a really good job of knowing where the issues are covering up, getting there, and playing well in space. Their back end does a good job of disguising coverages. There are a lot of things that they do well. You can tell they are well-coached, and they are all playing together."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE