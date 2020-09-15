Jaguars' Win Over Colts Was Successful Proof of Doug Marrone's Plan For Rookies

When James Robinson took the first snap for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday…and then the second, third and fifth, he became the first undrafted rookie to start on the first week of games and rush for at least 45 yards in NFL history.

He is the first undrafted rookie in NFL history to start on Kickoff Weekend since 1990, and his 90 scrimmage yards were the sixth-most ever by an undrafted rookie on Kickoff Weekend.

Robinson set new records for rookie UDFA's on Sunday. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

He also was the perfect example of a risk Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone took with not only the running back but several rookies this offseason.

“There’s been a lot of great players in this league that have come up as free agents or tryout players and I’ve seen that. And I just didn’t want to make any mistakes and I just didn’t want to assume…I didn’t want to make any assumptions with players and what they may be doing or may not.

“I tried to do a good job early on in camp, where I was going to try to–my main focus was to give everyone an opportunity. Because if you remember, there was so much talk of, ‘Hey this is going to be the hardest year to make a football team. You know what these guys have to go through—and [there were] a lot of articles. And it hit me at home, hearing these guys that have worked their butts off that are going to have an opportunity, but yet we’re not going to give them one?

“And it’s something that I’m in a position as a head coach to create that. And I really took a lot of time trying to figure out what was the best way to get them up to speed. What was the best way for them to earn themselves a job?”

Rookies like Shenault earned huge roles in Sunday's win. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars signed all 12 of the rookies they took in the 2020 NFL Draft, along with four undrafted free agent rookies. Before Week 1 kicked off, two more UDFA rookies were promoted to the active roster for game day.

Nine of the 12 drafted rookies played on Sunday (quarterback Jake Luton and tight end Tyler Davis were on the inactive list; corner Josiah Scott was suited up but didn’t play) and two of the four undrafted rookies were placed on the inactive game day list (Luq Barcoo and Doug Costin).

In total 13 rookies saw at least some inaction, with significant contributions coming from three—1st round pick CJ Henderson, 2nd round pick Laviska Shenault and UDFA James Robinson.

Henderson had five tackles, an interception and three pass break-ups including the winning break-up. Shenault finished with three receptions on four targets for 37 yards and a touchdown. And Robinson was the sole running back carrier, with 62 yards on 16 carries, along with a 28-yard reception.

Collin Johnson also added a critical first down conversion on a 14-yard reception, Chris Claybrooks notched three tackles when filling in for nicked up Herndon and Henderson at different times, DaVon Hamilton had two tackles while playing 35% of the defensive snaps, K’Lavon Chaisson had an interception that would’ve been a highlight if not for a teammate’s penalty to negate it and Daniel Thomas made a tackle on special teams.

All told, the rookies—without preseason games or even a typical rookie mini camp—not only saw the field but contributed greatly. They were a huge part of the game plan and delivered each time they were called upon. It was exactly what Marrone wanted to see.

“When I put the players on the field, I don’t look at it as I’m putting these x—these certain amount of players on the field that lack experience or anything of that nature,” explained Marrone.

“I kind of, I look at it as I’m putting the players on the field that have earned these opportunities. And now, what they do with it, then that becomes the next part of the evaluation, that it’s consistent and constantly moving. How much better can they get? What mistakes do they make? What plays do they make? Is it too big for them?”

Collin Johnson's victory flip was proof of the rookies fun day in their first NFL win. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

No moment seemed too big on Sunday, for a rookie class that was brought in as the “Duval Dozen” to change the culture. Now they take they travel to Tennessee to face the Tennessee Titans in another divisional match-up and another chance to prove Doug Marrone was right in offering them an opportunity to change the face of the Jaguars.