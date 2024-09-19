Jaguars WR Named to Prestigious List
The Jacksonville Jaguars used their first-round draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to add to an already talented offense and give quarterback Trevor Lawrence a legitimate weapon at the receiver position.
The Jaguars drafted rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with the 23rd-overall pick in this year’s draft. Although the season has not started how the Jaguars envisioned, Thomas Jr. is already leading the team in receiving yards.
Thomas Jr. has already shown he can be a quality receiver for the Jaguars moving forward, and he has a bright future ahead of him, assuming the Jaguars can figure out their issues on offense.
At the very least, he is catching passes from one of the most talented quarterbacks in the National Football League, and their connection will likely continue to improve.
Thomas Jr. has the potential to grow into one of the more productive backs in the league over the next few seasons if he can develop over the season and next offseason.
Although Thomas Jr. only recently entered the league, Sports Illustrated recently released a list of the most influential athletes in sports. The list included Thomas Jr. and a group of other former LSU athletes.
Matt Verderame described why Brian Thomas Jr. and numerous other LSU athletes are among the most influential athletes in professional sports.
“Few colleges have produced as many elite athletes in the last few years as LSU,” Verderame said. “In the NFL, there are stars like the [Minnesota] Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, [Cincinnati] Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase and his quarterback, Joe Burrow. Heisman Trophy-winning QB Jayden Daniels is now leading the [Washington] Commanders, while rookie receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. are looking to make their names with the [New York] Giants and [Jacksonville] Jaguars, respectively.
“Outside of football, there’s Paul Skenes in Pittsburgh; junior Flau’jae Johnson is one of college basketball’s biggest stars. At the Paris Games, Sha’Carri Richardson won silver in the 100 meters and anchored the U.S. team that won gold in the women’s 4x100 relay. Her former LSU classmate and pole vaulter Armand Duplantis won gold for Sweden, proving that the LSU effect extends well beyond the U.S.”
