Jaguars' Young Star to Play Bigger Role
The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) will likely have a limited backfield this Sunday morning in London with star running back Travis Etienne suffering a hamstring injury early in the game last week. Second-year back Tank Bigsby will assume the featured role and receive an exceptional increase in carries.
Bigsby has arguably been the best running back the Jaguars have had this season as Etienne has struggled with injuries and production early on in the year. Bigsby has 15 less carries but 67 more yards this season over Etienne and is the only Jaguar to rush for over 100 yards this season.
The former third-round pick from a season ago is coming into his own as a highly used rusher, receiving double digit carries twice this season. Bigsby will carry the ball anywhere from 10-15 times this week and must do it with production without Etienne being able to help the cause.
Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor was asked about his trust in Bigsby to take on a larger workload and get a heavy increase in carries this week against the New England Patriots (1-5).
“Yeah, we do. I mean, I think Tank is built for that," Taylor said. "I think that's something that he hasn't had the opportunity yet because we have pretty good, stable backs that we want to get opportunities to. That's just kind of the way it's gone. But, that hasn't been indicative of 'we don't have that confidence that Tank can do that' as that opportunity comes. But we have a lot of confidence in D’Ernest [RB D’Ernest Johnson] as well. If we have to activate somebody, we have confidence in that room to be able to perform. We're not going to put somebody out there that the group doesn't trust. Coaching staff, players, all that type of stuff. So, we have a lot of confidence in Tank if the workload were to increase moving forward.”
Taylor mentioned third-string running back D'Ernest Johnson who is in his sixth season, second with the Jaguars. He will be expected to carry the ball more this Sunday to switch up the look in the backfield and shore up Bigsby when he needs a breather.
As Etienne was taken out the game early last Sunday, Johnson carryied the ball six times for 28 yards, including a 13-yard burst. More of the same will be expected this week when he is backing up Bigsby.
The Jaguars are middle of the pack in the NFL in rush yards per game (116.5). They will face a Patriots defense that is very comparable and allows just above that number. If Bisby can have a big day like he did in Week's 4 and 5, combining for 191 yards alone, the Jaguars will have a great chance to win.
It is never good to see the Pro Bowl running back get hurt and miss a week but it will open opportunities to see what Bigsby and company can do in a larger role. From what has been shown so far this season, Bigsby has all the intangibles to take over a starting back role whenever needed.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.