Jaguars vs. Bills: Robinson Doesn't Practice Wednesday Due to Heel Injury

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson has made progress in his recovery from his heel injury this week, but the second-year rusher was still a non-participant in the team's Wednesday practice.

"He made a big step yesterday and we are going to see how he feels but that is a day-to-day," Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said on Wednesday before the Jaguars practiced.

Robinson played just eight snaps for the Jaguars before leaving Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Robinson hurt his foot toward the end of the first quarter, injuring himself on a 17-yard gain. Despite playing only eight snaps, Robinson recorded the Jaguars' two longest plays of the day with that catch and a 14-yard rush.

The health of Robinson has become the storyline of the week for the 1-6 Jaguars, especially after the offense's struggles without Robinson in Seattle. Robinson has consistently been the team's best overall performer this season and he was on pace to have another strong game in Week 8 before his injury.

With Robinson taking a big step this week but still not practicing on Wednesday, it remains to be seen just how far away Robinson is from returning to the field, but Meyer has yet to count out the second-year rusher.

"I have always been [of the mindset] that a guy earns that right. Guys have rules that if you do not practice then [you will not play]. I have not really ever had those," Meyer said.

"It depends on who the individual is and we do something called mental reps so he will be at practice and they stand behind their position and move their feet so that they are actually getting reps. It is not the game reps but he is at that point where if he gets some work then we will play him.”

With Robinson off the field against Seattle, backup running backs Carlos Hyde and Dare Ogunbowale rushed 11 times for 41 yards (3.72 yards per carry) and recorded seven catches for 49 yards (7.0 yards per catch), with no rush gaining more than seven yards and no catch gaining more than nine.

By comparison, Robinson rushed four times for 22 yards (with a 14-yard run) and caught a 17-yard pass in just eight snaps. Robinson has rushed 88 times for 482 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and five touchdowns in eight games, with 388 of those yards and each touchdown coming in the four games before the Seattle game.

With Robinson banged up, the Jaguars would turn to veteran running back Carlos Hyde in the event the Jaguars' star running back isn't able to play against the AFC's best team and defense.

"Like I said, it’s why we went and got Carlos. You look at Carlos and he’s a backup running back to James, but he’s had some good plays for us," Meyer said this week.

"He runs hard. He ran hard yesterday. On a couple of those he had post-contact yardage. I personally have a lot of confidence in him because of my history with him and Dare [Ogunbowale] at times has shown he’s [capable]. I like those two guys. Obviously, you need more, but I think we’ll get some, I’m hoping to get some positive news on James.”