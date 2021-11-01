James Robinson Enters Week 9 'Day-to-Day' With Heel Injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to have luckily dodged a massive bullet on the injury front, with head coach Urban Meyer classifying running back James Robinson's injury as a bruised heel that would put him on a day-to-day timetable.

"On the ground, he slammed because he pushed out of bounds and put on the breaks," Meyer said of the injury.

Robinson played just eight snaps for the Jaguars before leaving Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Robinson hurt his foot toward the end of the first quarter, injuring himself on a 17-yard gain. Despite playing only eight snaps, Robinson recorded the Jaguars' two longest plays of the day with that catch and a 14-yard rush.

With Robinson off the field, the Jaguars' backup running backs Carlos Hyde and Dare Ogunbowale rushed 11 times for 41 yards (3.72 yards per carry) and recorded seven catches for 49 yards (7.0 yards per catch), with no rush gaining more than seven yards and no catch gaining more than nine.

By comparison, Robinson rushed four times for 22 yards (with a 14-yard run) and caught his 17-yard pass in just eight snaps.

"James is obviously one of our better players and you get your best players the ball. You saw us put Laviska [Shenault Jr.] is the backfield a little bit a couple times to get him the ball. But [with] James, [we have] a lot of confidence," Meyer said on Monday.

"Carlos [Hyde], we had a couple pass protection issues from Carlos and OG [Dare Ogunbowale] after that, a couple. But James is a guy [that] of course you’re going to get him the ball.”

Robinson has been arguably the Jaguars' best player each of the last two seasons and was on an especially hot stretch entering Week 8. Robinson has rushed 88 times for 482 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and five touchdowns in eight games, with 388 of those yards and each touchdown coming in the previous four games.

But without Robinson on the field, the Jaguars' previously top-tier running game struggles. This was again the case against the Seahawks, with a mix of Robinson's injury and early touchdowns by Seattle forcing the Jaguars to pass the ball 54 times.

“You’re down 14 and then down 17-nothing and we are not built [for that]. I’m not sure many teams are, we certainly aren’t yet," Meyer said on Monday.

"But when we are balanced, that’s when we are at our best, which I would imagine most offenses would say that. When you are balanced and running behind our line like we did probably the four weeks prior to that was getting a good, steady line play and James [Robinson] getting his 100 yards and then play action off of that. It’s not built to drop back three straight times or five straight times.”

Robinson's injury will become the primary focus for the 1-6 Jaguars as they prepare for the AFC's top team to visit in the 5-2 Buffalo Bills. Whether the Jaguars will have their best player on hand for arguably their toughest opponent of the season remains to be seen, with the Jaguars likely to lean on Hyde in the event Robinson doesn't play, though Meyer did leave the door open for Robinson.

"We’re going to talk about that tonight. Like I said, it’s why we went and got Carlos. You look at Carlos and he’s a backup running back to James, but he’s had some good plays for us," Meyer said.

"He runs hard. He ran hard yesterday. On a couple of those he had post-contact yardage. I personally have a lot of confidence in him because of my history with him and Dare [Ogunbowale] at times has shown he’s [capable]. I like those two guys. Obviously, you need more, but I think we’ll get some, I’m hoping to get some positive news on James.”