Jaguars vs. Bills: James Robinson Misses Second Consecutive Practice With Heel Injury

Jacksonville's star running back was once again a non-participant in practice on Thursday, though the Jaguars don't appear to be discounting the potential of him playing in Week 9's bout against the Bills.

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to prepare for their toughest opponent of the season without their top player on hand at practice, with second-year running back James Robinson missing Thursday's practice for the second day in a row with a heel injury.

Robinson was the lone Jaguar listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice. The 1-6 Jaguars are scheduled to host the 5-2 Buffalo Bills in Week 9 and very well could be without Robinson, who has been one of the league's most productive running backs over the first half of the season.

Robinson played just eight snaps for the Jaguars before leaving Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Robinson hurt his foot toward the end of the first quarter, injuring himself on a 17-yard gain. Despite playing only eight snaps, Robinson recorded the Jaguars' two longest plays of the day with that catch and a 14-yard rush.

With Robinson potentially sidelined on Sunday due to his heel injury, the Jaguars would have to turn to their backup running back room consisting of Carlos Hyde, Darge Ogunbowale, and Devine Ozigbo, who the team claimed on waivers earlier this week.

“Well I mean really we have to go with next man up mentality. We have confidence in Carlos and Dare [Ogunbowale] has done a nice job for us as well and we also have Ziggy [Devine Ozigbo] back with us," Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said on Thursday.

"James [Robinson] is a loss and we want him in there. I do not think it is a final decision yet, you know we are still going to take it until the end of the week, but it is next man up mentality and we are going to go with those guys.”

Robinson has rushed 88 times for 482 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and five touchdowns in eight games, with 388 of those yards and each touchdown coming in the four games before the Seattle game. Robinson has also caught 18 passes for 133 yards (7.4 yards per catch), becoming the most valuable weapon in Jacksonville's offense for the second year in a row.

With Robinson in the lead-back role, the Jaguars have leaned on Hyde as his primary backup, with Hyde rushing 33 times for 140 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and catching eight passes for 54 yards (6.8 yards per catch). While Robinson is the clear top back in Jacksonville's offense, the Jaguars' coaching staff has expressed confidence in Hyde thanks to his experience (96 career games).

“For sure, I mean Carlos has been around it for a long time and he has played at a high-level, so it is good to have a guy like him. You know almost like when [Tyler] Shatley was able to step in for us as well," Bevell said.

One of the biggest areas the Jaguars would likely to miss Robinson in would be in terms of pass-protection. Robinson first caught the eye of coaches in teammates in Jacksonville due to his ability to pick up blitzes in the backfield, a trait that has stood out again in 2021, but a trait that Bevell believes carries over to the rest of his backfield.

"Yeah, really, James and Carlos [Hyde]—I have great confidence in those guys and Dare [Ogunbowale] does a really good job as well, you just haven’t seen him as much, but in practice, just the knowledge and the understanding of our protection schemes have been good. So, I have great confidence in all those guys.”