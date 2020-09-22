Jaguars' James Robinson Nominated For NFL Rookie of the Week

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson has been nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week following his performance against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The Jags fell 33-30 in the Week 2 road game but Robinson finished with 102 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, along with four receptions for 18 yards. The undrafted free agent turned starter was four scrimmage yards away from having the most yards of any rookie UDFA in NFL history through his team's first two games.

His 164 rushing yards through the first two games however are the most for any rookie in that time in Jaguars history.

Head coach Doug Marrone praised Robinson's performance following the game, particularly his 17-yard patient touchdown run.

"I thought even in the first half, a couple of those runs, they almost came out. You know, and he was getting positive yardage and he had a really good catch. I think what you guys are seeing now is probably what I've been seeing all camp, just a real steady, good football player.

"If something is there he's going to find it. He's not going to make mistakes and lose yardage for you or things of that nature and try to keep the chains going. He's a tough runner. He's got a little burst getting through to the second level. I was happy to see him take that one obviously to the end zone."

Also nominated this week are Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts) and Antoine Winfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

If Robinson wins Rookie of the Week through the fan vote, then the Jaguars will have the winner through the first two weeks of the season. Corner CJ Henderson earned the title after the Jags Week 1 win against the Colts. He had five tackles, an interception on Philip Rivers and three pass break-ups including the game-winner.

Fans can vote for the winner here. Fans can vote as many times as they'd like for Robinson in the poll.

The Jaguars will take the field on a short week when they kick off against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. Eastern on NFL Network.