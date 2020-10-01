Jaguars' Jay Gruden, Tyler Eifert Set to Make First Returns to Cincinnati

Returning to somewhere a player or coach previously spent time at in 2020 is not quite like it usually is. Returns to old cities or franchises and reunions with former teammates and coaches are still as prevalent as ever, but going back to old digs is a good bit different due to COVID-19 protocols.

But even with that in mind, it doesn't erase the homecoming storylines facing two members of the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend.

As the Jaguars (1-2) travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals (0-2-1) to look for their second win of the season, tight end Tyler Eifert and offensive coordinator Jay Gruden will be looking for their first wins in Cincinnati while not members of the Bengals.

“I’m excited to be going back there. It’ll be nice. They’re allowing fans in the stadium, so my family will be able to go," Eifert said during a media conference on Wednesday.

"When I played there, they pretty much came to every home game, so that’ll be good having them there. It’ll be cool to go back there and play for the other side, but [I’m] looking forward to it.”

Eifert is in his first season with the Jaguars after spending seven years with the Bengals from 2013-2019. Cincinnati's first-round selection in 2013 (No. 21 overall), Eifert played in 59 games with 37 starts during his seven seasons in Cincinnati. He caught 185 receptions for 2,152 yards and 24 TDs, making the Pro Bowl in 2015 after catching 13 touchdown passes.

For Eifert, Sunday's clash against the Bengals will be the first time he lines up against his former team for the first time in his NFL career. Once seen as a building block to the Bengals' future, Eifert said Wednesday the Bengals made it clear in 2019 that this would not be the case moving forward, leading to him landing with the Jaguars.

“I think we’re looking to try to get 20 targets just because," Eifert joked.

"But no, I think you always want to play well against your old team, but I don’t want to be a distraction. I don’t want it to be about me or anything like that. This team, we need to go in there and get a win and get this thing rolling in the right direction.”

Eifert's vast experience with the Bengals, including their current coaching staff and most of their roster, could prove to be an invaluable resource to the Jaguars this Sunday.

For example, Eifert knows the small details and intricacies of most defenders the Bengals are going to trot out there on Sunday, which could serve as a boost to those on the offense around Eifert.

“From an offensive standpoint, [they’ve been asking] just the type of players," Eifert said.

"You can learn a lot from just watching film, but being there, going through a camp, a bunch of camps, and practicing against these guys, it’s easy to pass on some of the things they’re good at and then some of the things that they’re not as good at. I’ve been able to definitely help out the tight ends as far as what to look for.”

The Bengals' play-caller during Eifert's rookie season was Gruden, who Eifert has stated was a big reason the veteran tight end signed with the Jaguars. For Gruden, who was the Bengals' offensive coordinator from 2011-2013, the first three years of the Andy Dalton era,

He served as the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator from 2011-2013, overseeing Andy Dalton's first three seasons in the NFL. The Bengals' offense flourished with Gruden's West Coast, heavy play-action scheme. Gruden played a big role in the Bengals making it to the postseason in each of his seasons with the team, including winning an AFC North title in 2013.

In Gruden's three seasons with the Bengals, his offenses finished 18th, 12th, and sixth in scoring. Dalton threw for the most touchdowns (33) and yards (4,293) of his career under Gruden's tutelage in 2013.

Gruden has played the Bengals since he left in 2014 to become Washington's head coach, but that game was based in London. This time, Gruden will return to the stomping grounds of what has been widely considered his most successful NFL stop.

"I like Cincinnati. I have a lot of respect for the Brown family. [Bengals President] Mr. Brown was very fair to his coaches and players. [I have] a ton of respect for them, nothing but good things," Gruden said on Wednesday.

"Coach [Marvin] Lewis was a great coach to work for. We had some great young players: Andy Dalton, A.J. Green, Marvin Jones, Mohamed Sanu, Giovani Bernard, Tyler Eifert. We had a lot of fun in those three years, had a lot of success. Unfortunately, we didn’t win a playoff game, which still leaves a bad taste in our mouth, but, like I said, [I have] nothing but respect for that area and that organization.”

Of course, a lot of things have changed with the Bengals since Gruden last coached the team. They have a new head coach, a new quarterback, and for the most part, an entirely new roster.

But it is still a team that has a few holdovers from Gruden's tenure with the team. The nature of football is for teams to be overhauled one way or another each season, and even with that taking place in Cincinnati, Gruden is still familiar with the team the Jaguars are set to take battle against.

“I think you just get used to it. It was a little bit weird, but the way football is now, I think there’s only two or three guys left that I know on that staff and as players. I think the only guys left are Giovani Bernard and A.J. Green. I don’t know who else is left out there, Carlos Dunlap and Geno [Atkins] [are still there]," Gruden said.

"So times change, players change, coaches change, but like I said, the organization’s solid. Mr. Brown runs a class organization and it’ll be good to go against him. We have to win though.”