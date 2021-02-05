Former MVP Joe Theismann Says He Would Take Zach Wilson Over Trevor Lawrence

A few weeks after Brett Favre said he wouldn't take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall, fellow former quarterback Joe Theismann has joined him in the opinion.

Another former NFL MVP has gone to bat for a player not named Trevor Lawrence to be selected at No. 1 overall.

Before, it was three-time MVP and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre saying the Jacksonville Jaguars should select Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith with the top pick. This time, it is former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann saying he would take BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 1 pick.

"I think Zach, obviously, I just love the way he throws the football. It is hard to teach," Theismann said in an interview on CBS Sports HQ.

"Honestly, yes. [It's] really close. We are sort of splitting hairs here a little bit but I would as a matter of fact," Theismann said when asked if he would take Wilson over Lawrence.

Lawrence has been widely considered the strong favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in 2021, even before he was draft eligible. Lawrence has been hailed as a future top pick since his high school days, and this hasn't changed after an incredible three-year career at Clemson.

Despite that, however, Theismann went against the grain and advocated for a different quarterback as this year's top quarterback prospect. This hasn't been a widely held opinion, but Theismann can at least be respected for sticking to his guns and going against what has been otherwise a consensus thought.

"We have seen people learn to perfect it a little bit. He has all the skills; he has a live arm, he has a strong arm, he can put touch on it, he can gun it," Theismann said. "He is 6'3", he is not a small guy. He moves around with great athleticism. I think, to me, watching him play quarterback, he looks really ready."

It isn't hard to fall in love with Wilson after what he did in 2020. If the Jaguars had the No. 2 pick instead of the No. 1 overall pick, there is a good argument he could be the favorite.

Wilson completed 247 of 336 passes (73.5%) for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions last year, while also adding 10 touchdowns on the ground. He was one of college football's most electric players and will likely not have to wait very long to hear his name called.

While Theissman went to bat for Wilson, he didn't throw any negativity Lawrence's way. Instead, Theissman appeared to be going with a simple pick of preference when it comes to the two prospects.

"Trevor Lawrence is certainly a big kid who can run well, surrounded by terrific talent at Clemson. It is a little bit like Mac Jones at Alabama," Theissman told CBS Sports HQ.

"They are surrounded by terrific talent and sometimes you look at that talent and say 'did that help the position a lot.' I think in the case of Trevor, being a young guy and as strong and physical as he is, he will have a great opportunity to learn, as will Mac and all the young guys, Justin Fields, as well, out of Ohio State. I just think coming into this particular draft, Zach checks all of the boxes for me. Personally, my choice. My guy."

As the draft cycle continues, there will surely be other opinions like Theissman, but they will be few and far between. Lawrence is the strong favorite to be Jacksonville's pick at No. 1 overall for a number of reasons. The Jaguars passing on Lawrence, who is not only considered a generational prospect but also a star and face of the franchise in the making.

Lawrence was 34-2 as a starter in college, having only lost in the College Football Playoffs (as a sophomore, to LSU in the Championship and as a junior to Ohio State in the semifinals). As a freshman, Lawrence defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide for the National Championship.

In his career, Lawrence completed 66% of his passes for 10,098 yards (8.9 yards per attempt, 9.8 adjusted yards per attempt) for 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Wilson is a good prospect, but he isn't quite on Lawrence's level -- even if Theismann and others may disagree.