Josh Allen Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week Following Career Day vs. Bills

Josh Allen had one of the best games of his young career on Sunday, helping to fuel the Jaguars' massive upset of the Buffalo Bills at home.

Jacksonville Jaguars' edge defender Josh Allen had a career day vs. the Buffalo Bills in a 9-6 upset win in Week 9 -- a day so good that it resulted in Allen being named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Allen made plays for the Jaguars in every possible way as they pressured Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen and forced him into mistakes all day. The Jaguars had their best defensive performance in four seasons, doing it in front of a home crowd and against one of the NFL's highest-scoring offenses.

Allen finished the game with eight tackles, one sack, five pressures, one quarterback hit, two tackles for loss, one interception, and one fumble recovery. Allen provided consistent pressure on Buffalo's Josh Allen and was one of the biggest reasons the Bills were unable to move the ball into the end zone, putting in a Pro Bowl-level performance.

"I feel like our game plan really -- they're a tempo team. They're going to get the ball out quick. We've got to line up quick, we've got to get the call and we've got to play. Our mindset up front is to get the call, line up and go play," Allen said on Sunday after the win. "The back end, I know it's a little bit more challenging, but they did a hell of a job today. First of all, in tackling. The open field tackling was -- I believe was one of our best performances in the back end, and we're only going to get better back there, too, and then just up front, man, dominance.

"Myles Jack told me yesterday it's going to be the best game. Like this game is meant for us to win. They're talking about this team can throw the ball, they really don't run the ball that much. Okay, they're working into our hands. Myles said it earlier, man, and we went out there and just go, do what we do. This is a team that we felt like we should have beat. It's a team that we did beat. It's only time to grow from here and focus on the Colts, but enjoy this one."

Allen is the 17th player in franchise history to win AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors and the first to do so since former teammate Calais Campbell won the award in 2019.

Allen's interception, the first of his career, made him the second defensive linemen in franchise history to post at least one sack, one interception and one fumble recovery (DE Tony Brackens). Allen is the only player in the NFL over the last three seasons to do so.

"No, ma'am, I've never seen it," Jaguars defensive end/outside linebacker Dawuane Smoot said about Allen's hat-trick after the game. "He's an unbelievable player. He really came out here and balled today. I'm proud of him for sure."

Through the last four weeks, Allen’s 28 total tackles are second-most among all defensive linemen in the NFL during that span. Allen has recorded 39 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, and four passes defended this season.

Over the last two weeks alone, Allen has recorded three sacks, six tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits, elevating his production as the defense has recorded seven sacks overall in that span.

"Josh has been really great all year, but he hadn't had the help inside," head coach Urban Meyer said after the Jaguars sacked Buffalo four times and hit Allen a total of eight times.

"We have not had that -- so I thought -- especially Roy was hurt a few weeks, Taven Bryan came in and did a heck of a job, Adam Gotsis, and Jihad Ward gave great penetration inside, and that forced the quarterback, a lot of those sacks you saw when he was scrambling away from the interior pressure. Really it's a combination of both, but those guys are great. But the interior pressure really set up a lot of things."