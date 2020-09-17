SI.com
Jaguars DE Josh Allen Expected to Return to Practice Thursday

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to get a big piece of their defense back on the practice field on Thursday.

With just a few days to go until the Jaguars (1-0) travel to Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans, who have won six straight games against the Jaguars in Tennessee, defensive end Josh Allen is expected to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice with a calf injury.

Allen will still appear on the injury report, but he is not expected to be held out of practice like he was on Wednesday. Allen left Sunday's 27-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 at the end of the third quarter with cramping, but he would return to the game. Allen recorded two tackles against the Colts but did have a number of quarterback hits on Philip Rivers.

The only player who is being held out of practice with an injury is tight end Tyler Davis (knee), who missed Week 1 with the injury. Tight end James O'Shaughnessy and defensive lineman Adam Gotsis are also missing practice with scheduled days off.

Jacksonville will be entering Week 2 with a mostly healthy roster, though a few players will not be available on Sunday. Running back Devine Ozigbo (hamstring), free safety Jarrod Wilson (hamstring) and linebacker Quincy Williams are all on the reserve/injury list, while running back Ryquell Armstead is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

"We’ve got a couple of guys that we feel good about. Andrew [Wingard] went in there and played for him in the game." head coach Doug Marrone said about the free safety position on Wednesday.

"Brandon Watson’s been a really good player for us that played corner and he’s been a really good special teams player for us. He can play in there and Daniel Thomas is a guy that’s been playing. Even going into the year, we felt like we had depth at that position."

