JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Josh Allen, Gardner Minshew, Other Jaguars Given Low Odds to Win 2020 Superlatives

John Shipley

Aside from a few players earning Pro Bowl nods and former defensive lineman Calais Campbell being named the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, the Jacksonville Jaguars haven't exactly been collectors of end-of-season superlative in recent years.

And if you ask certain oddsmakers, that trend is likely to continue in 2020, with most Jaguars players having low odds to win awards or lead their position in a specific stat.

In odds released by BetOnline, Jaguars players' chances to win Defensive Player of the Year, and odds to lead the NFL in passing yards, receiving yards, or rushing yards are all particularly low following a 6-10 season in 2019.

Second-year defensive end Josh Allen, who earned a trip to the Pro Bowl as a rookie after recording 10.5 sacks, was given 200/1 odds to take home the Defensive Player of the Year award, tied with players such as Malcolm Jenkins, Maxx Crosby, Quinton Dunbar, and Jabrill Peppers. 

Meanwhile, Yannick Ngakoue, Allen's running partner from 2019, was given 80/1 odds, a middle of the pack ranking. Ngakoue has the same odds to win the award as Earl Thomas and worse odds than players such as Eric Kendricks, Richard Sherman, Preston Smith, Marcus Peters, Trey Flowers, and Melvin Ingram. 

It is a bit surprising to see Ngakoue be given so much better odds than Allen considering Allen had more sacks (10.5 compared to 8), tackles (44 to 41), and quarterback hits (23 compared to 15) than Ngakoue in 2019. The two did each have 11 tackles for loss, while Ngakoue had four forced fumbles compared to Allen having two. 

The best reason for Ngakoue's odds being so much higher? Ngakoue is currently a more established NFL player than Allen in the eyes of oddsmakers. Ngakoue has four years of consistent production and now has his name in the media every other day thanks to his trade demands, while Allen has only been in the league for a year. Oddsmakers could also be factoring in the fact that Ngakoue will likely play for another team in 2020, which could give him more exposure and a better chance to win the award.

When it comes to the odds of Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II leading the league in passing yards in his second season, oddsmakers are once again skeptical of the probabilities. Minshew is tied for the 31st-highest odds to lead the NFL in passing at 80/1 odds. 

These are the same odds as Jarrett Stidham, who has never started an NFL game, and Drew Lock. The only players Minshew has better odds than are Tyrod Taylor and Dwayne Haskins, each of whom has 150/1 odds. Surprisingly, Minshew has worse odds than Nick Foles (66/1), who Minshew overtook as the Jaguars starting quarterback in 2019 and this offseason.

In terms of leading the league in receiving yards, only one Jaguars player is a sensible option in wide receiver DJ Chark. A year after Chark recorded 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns on his way to a Pro Bowl trip, the third-year wide receiver has been given 40/1 odds to lead the NFL in receiving yards in 2020. 

These odds are lower than Zach Ertz, Sterling Sheppard, Jarvis Landry, Emmanuel Sanders, Deebo Samuel, A.J. Green, and others. With how low oddsmakers are on Minshew's ability to produce, it makes sense for Chark to have fairly low odds in his own right, even if he is a better option than a few players with better odds.

Running back Leonard Fournette was actually given the best odds of any Jaguars' player to lead the league in a category. The fourth-year running back was tied for the seventh-best odds at 16/1, tied with Chris Carson, Josh Jacobs, and Joe Mixon. Fournette was seventh in rushing yards in 2019 with 1,152, so this ranking seems on the money. 

What do you think about these odds? Were the Jaguars underrated?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mock Draft Roundup: Jeremiah Focuses on Rebuilding Jaguars' Offense in New Projection

In his latest mock draft, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has projected two talented offensive players to Jacksonville in the first-round. Which ones?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Jaguars CB Tre Herndon on Pro Bowl Teammate DJ Chark: ‘His Stats Speak for Themselves’

Iron sharpens iron as Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon reflects on how competing with DJ Chark has made him a better player in his own right.

John Shipley

Mock Draft Roundup: PFF Projects Jaguars With a Balanced 3-Round Draft

The latest mock draft from Pro Football Focus gives the Jaguars two defenders with their first two picks, and two offensive players with their next two, a balanced and reasonable haul.

John Shipley

Giving Back: Jaguars CB Tre Herndon Explains the Driving Forces Behind His Donations to Local Community

In March, Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon and his girlfriend donated 10,000 meals to a local organization that feeds those with needs throughout Northeast Florida, and today he explained why it was so important to him.

John Shipley

COVID-19: Jaguars to Buy, Distribute 45,000 Protective Masks Throughout Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be aiding non-profit companies and local communities still operating in the community by distributing 45,000 protective masks throughout the area.

John Shipley

Yannick Ngakoue Makes ESPN Appearance to Discuss Desire to Leave Jaguars

Yannick Ngakoue made an apperance on ESPN's NFL Live to talk about what kind of team he wants to head to next and why he no longer wants to play for the Jaguars.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

What is the State of the Jaguars’ Offensive Line Ahead of the Draft?

How much room does the Jaguars' offensive line have to improve in 2020, and do any draft picks make sense?

John Shipley

Report: Jaguars Conducted Pre-Draft Call With TCU Running Back Sewo Olonilua

The big, bruising back has talked to the Jaguars via a video call according to Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston.

John Shipley

2020 NFL Draft: Why Utah State Passer Jordan Love Would Be a Questionable Fit for Jaguars

Despite question marks around quarterback, the Jaguars should have serious questions about potentially adding Jordan Love to their offense in the first round.

John Shipley

Jaguars Connected Pre-Draft to Receiver Jerry Jeudy, Offensive Tackle Andrew Thomas

The Jaguars are set to speak with Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and have already met with Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas.

John Shipley