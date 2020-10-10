Josh Allen Ruled Out For Week 5 Tilt Vs. Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be heading into Houston without their best pass-rusher this weekend, as defensive end Josh Allen has been ruled out for the Week 5 battle against the Texans.

The team announced Saturday that Allen, who is ruled out with a knee injury, will not travel to the team with Houston.

The Jaguars have struggled mightily on defense this season, especially when it comes to stopping opposing passing games. And while Allen has yet to take over a game this season, the second-year pro has recorded sacks in each of the last two games, accounting for 50% of the team's sacks so far this season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Allen leads the Jaguars in pressures with 13. The next closest player? Defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot with five. To say Allen missing Sunday's game is a bad omen for an already struggling defense would be an understatement.

"Well, I think obviously, that we’ve had the departure of a couple pass rushers and that kind of stuff. But he’s getting some attention and we’ve got to find the ways to attack some protection, to be able to get some things slid away from him and that kind of stuff. But he’s continuing to work, which is what we like," Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash said about Allen on Thursday.

"I know everybody’s caught up on the sacks, but I think we’re hitting some quarterbacks; statistically, I know we’re doing pretty well in that category. But it’s the situation, obviously, Josh needs to win some one-on-ones. And the same thing, if we can get him in those situations where he can pass rush, we feel he can.”

This will be the first missed game of Allen's career since the team drafted him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He appeared in 16 games as a rookie, recording 10.5 sacks and becoming the first Jaguars rookie to ever make the Pro Bowl.

Allen left Week 4's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a knee injury before returning to the game and finishing it. He did was listed as a non-participant in practice all week this week before being listed as questionable for the game on Friday. Then today, he was officially listed as out.

The 1-3 Jaguars will play the 0-4 Texans at 1 p.m. eastern in Houston on Sunday.