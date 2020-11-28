Browns' HC Kevin Stefanski Weighs in on Mike Glennon's Skill Set

It isn't exactly easy for opposing coaches to prepare for a new starting quarterback on just a few days notice, but that is the predicament the Jacksonville Jaguars have put the Cleveland Browns in heading into Week 12.

The Jaguars (1-9) will start eighth-year veteran Mike Glennon against the Browns (7-3) on Sunday, a move the Jaguars waited until Wednesday to announce. Glennon will step in for sixth-round rookie Jake Luton, providing relief for a young signal-caller who threw four interceptions the week before.

While Glennon is far from a high-caliber quarterback, this means the Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski's staff will have to prepare for a quarterback they haven't seen on film this year. In fact, this will be the first time Glennon has started a game since Sept. 28, 2017 -- 1,157 days ago at the time of this writing.

Glennon has been a backup in each of the three seasons since, but he has only attempted a pass in four of those games. In those four games, he attempted 21-of-31 passes for 230 yards.

"Yeah, I think I've played against him. I've seen him when, you know, in the Chicago days, Tampa Bay," Stefanski said earlier this week. "He's a big player, obviously. You know, when you see him pregame, you can't believe how tall he is. But he can make every throw. I think he's a good athlete.

Stefanski noted the Browns would have to study Glennon's past tape more in the days leading to the game, of which there is plenty to view. The veteran quarterback has appeared in 29 games and attempted 801 yards in his NFL career, which dates back to 2013.

There is plenty of tape out there on Glennon ... just none of it is recent. The Jaguars are hoping his time as a backup has helped develop his skill set and prepare him, while the Browns know he is a quarterback who has been through this before.

"A lot of respect for him. And I think he can really operate in this offense at a high level," Stefanski said.

Glennon has 22 starts in his career and has played with Oakland (2019), Arizona (2018) and Chicago (2017) after beginning his career in Tampa Bay (2013-16), where he was originally drafted by the Buccaneers in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. He has completed 488-of-801 passes (60.9 completion %) for 5,163 yards and 36 TDs. In 2019 with the Raiders, he appeared in two games and completed six passes for 56 yards and one touchdown.

The career journeyman will now be tasked with snapping Jacksonville's nine-game losing streak. What the Jaguars do to adjust around Glennon on Sunday will be a key factor to whether Glennon will actually find success, but they also shouldn't be expected to overhaul their offense. As Stefanski explained, that is how the Browns are preparing for the new starter.

"Yeah, I think their scheme will remain the same would be my guess. I just think we have to understand his strengths as a player. So that's what the defensive staff is working on right now," he said.

Glennon gets a third and maybe final chance as a starting quarterback on Sunday. For him and the Jaguars to somehow find a win, he will have to take a step up from his past years of play. Even with this in mind, expect for the Browns and Stefanski to enter the game with a healthy level of respect