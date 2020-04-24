The Jacksonville Jaguars hoped to have found their second defensive end of the future, selecting LSU edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson at No. 20 overall in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

"I’m excited to be a Jaguar," exclaimed Chaisson during a call with local media on Thursday night.

"Thank you for the opportunity that Mr. Khan gave me. Everything about this process has been wonderful so far, Coach Marrone and Dave Caldwell as well. I’m excited man! Ready to get going!”

With Josh Allen coming off a Pro-Bowl rookie season and Yannick Ngakoue still on the roster, Chaisson admits he was pleased but slightly surprised with his landing spot.

"I’m not going to say it was, I didn’t see it coming, but yeah obviously we had a meeting at the combine and were speaking with each other. But I felt like going into this with the great pass rusher they have in Josh Allen and on the opposite side of him the great pass rushers as well, I feel like they were very unique in that area and they weren’t kind of too much help, but obviously I’m willing to come in and give it my best. I mean give it a go and do as much as I can to help the defense out.”

Laughing he continued, "I feel like I can impact if you put me at guard, put me at center. That’s just the kinda player I am"

Chaisson was a vital defensive piece in the Tigers 2019 undefeated run, culminating in a National Championship. He was one of five LSU players drafted in Thursday nights first round. While in Baton Rouge, Chaisson tallied 92 tackles, 19 for loss, 9.5 sacks and in his final season also added a forced fumble. He was named the Defensive MVP in the Tigers semifinal win over Oklahoma. He also wore #18 his final season, an honor at LSU bestowed upon a teammate exhibiting high character, dedication and selflessness.

Upon arrival in Jacksonville, Chaisson will be joining former LSU teammate D.J. Chark. The current Jags wide receiver is someone Chaisson leaned on while navigating the draft process, something likely to continue when they're back in the same locker room.

"That’s my guy," said Chaisson.

"Actually before the draft DJ and I was talking. He was just telling me best of luck…we speak a lot. Somebody who I trust with everything he does, with the high character and the high leadership he brings to the team."

This marks the third straight year general manager and the front office have drafted a defensive lineman in the first round. Chaisson joins Josh Allen (2019) and Taven Bryan (2018), all SEC products as well. Chaisson, Allen and Dante Fowler Jr. in 2015 mean Caldwell has drafted three defensive ends specifically in the first round since taking over in 2013.

Chaisson will be expected to develop behind and alongside Allen to become a proficient pass rusher in the league, something he's excited to begin. Doing so, he believes, will make the job easier for the Jaguars other first round pick, corner CJ Henderson.

"Me and Josh (Allen) we're pretty cool. We’ve spoken before; I feel like that’s a nice combination. Learning from him, he’s a Pro Bowler and season-high rookie. I’d take knowledge from him, even show off my knowledge of the game, but learning from him, trying to excel at that level, and get those double-digit sacks and rushing on the defense I feel will be great.

"And I feel like that was a great pickup when it came to CJ Henderson. I feel like I’ll make his job a lot easier when it comes to the game. I watched him play, he’s an exceptional player, obviously [LSU] played against him [at Florida]. And with everything that’s going on right now I feel like the Jaguars did it the right way the picks that they took with me and CJ and being on the opposite side of Josh Allen, everything’s gonna go smooth."

But if there's one guy Chaisson hopes his game most closely resembles, it's that of former LSU Tiger and current Kansas City Chief (and Super Bowl champ) Tyrann Mathieu. Of course, Mathieu is a defensive back but Chaisson explains it isn't Mathieu's playbook he hopes to emulate, but the style and versatility with which his model plays.

"Honestly I feel like my best attribute right now is rushing the quarterback. That’s—when all in doubt, put me in, let me put my ears back, get to the quarterback. But I feel like my versatility is so critical.

"I’m not saying I’m like Tyrann Mathieu but I play like him, you never know where he’s at on the field, He plays different positions: back end, corner, safety or whatever the case may be. Players like that are critical in today’s game. And I feel like my versatility allows me that but at the same time, whichever the Jaguars want me to play I’m willing to do without hesitation.”

Chaisson was the second pick of the day for the Jags, a by-product of the organization having two first round picks for the first time since 1998. Henderson was selected at No. 9 overall.

For the newest member of "Sacksville," the guys that come the rest of the weekend will be just as important as his pick on Thursday. It's an attitude that shapes who he is as a player and person and will help define the role he hopes to bring to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I don’t really care too much about the praise and recognition from others. My job’s been my job, set the edge and get to the quarterback and do whatever it takes to get the team win. It’s never really been about personal accolades.

"I had a thing about being a better teammate more than being a better player. I feel I’d rather take the long win in today’s game and today’s world. With that being said, obviously it’s great to be known as one of the best players. My main goal right now is to be the best teammate I can be and help in any way possible.”