Latest Power Ranking Shows Praise In Jaguars Front Office Change
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history just months after owner Shad Khan called his team, “the most talented roster in franchise history.” After their 4-13 season, the Jaguars fired head coach Doug Pederson days after the regular season finale but it was weeks before general manager Trent Baalke was let go.
Khan is known for being notoriously loyal to his head coach and general managers. Keeping Baalke around longer than anticipated created an initial rift for potential new head coaches based on his reputation in the building and at previous stops. It almost forced new head coach Liam Coen to sign an extension for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to remain as their offensive coordinator.
Baalke was fired three weeks after the end of the season, opening the door to bring Coen in and a new coaching staff afterward. In The Athletic’s latest power rankings, writer Josh Kendall’s narrative within the rankings was asking what was new and for the 29th-ranked Jaguars, it was “The front office, finally.” Kendall’s reaction is likely similar to many Jaguars fans following Baalke’s firing.
“Owner Shad Khan tried to hold on to general manager Trent Baalke but couldn’t find a head coaching candidate willing to work for him under those circumstances,” Kendall explained. “Now Jacksonville has a head coach (Liam Coen), but it’s still looking to replace Baalke. Change is probably good for the Jaguars, who have the worst winning percentage in the league (30.2 percent) since Khan bought the team in 2012.”
At the moment, Jacksonville is already interviewing general manager candidates such as former Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson and Los Angeles Rams director of scouting James Gladstone. As the interview process ramps up, it will become clearer who Baalke’s successor will be in several days' time.
Keeping Baalke put the Jaguars behind in the process for landing the best general manager candidates in January but several candidates that may have flown under the radar this year are firmly back in the fold. If Khan is looking for connections, Gladstone would make the most sense after working together with Coen in Los Angeles.
