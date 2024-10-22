Latest Win a Turning Point For Struggling Jaguars' Unit?
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) played their best game of the season in London on Sunday morning behind an incredible performance from the defensive secondary, defeating the struggling New England Patriots (1-6). They exposed a brutal passing offense and held the Patriots to just 16 points.
The Patriots got off to a hot start, scoring a touchdown on the opening drive and it looked like more of the same from a struggling Jaguars secondary that was one of the worst in the league in opposing passing yards per game.
Instead, they responded by allowing three points in the next five drives and just one more touchdown that came in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars went on to win convincingly, 32-16.
“You know what, it was good," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday. "I know there were some big pass plays, but again those are nothing to do with the scheme, it's just New England making plays. They caught us in the right, I guess in the wrong coverage but the right play against the right defense for them. But, I thought overall they played physical, they played aggressive. I thought the addition of Tyson [CB Tyson Campbell] back yesterday was huge. He almost had a big turnover there – interception late in the game or I should say probably in the third, I think it was. So, these guys are beginning to gel. They're beginning to see the big picture, I think, as they prepare,"
It is very pleasing to hear from Pederson that his pass coverage group is beginning to mesh together well considering 'a lot of quit' was shown after the team's Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears, according to safety Andre Cisco.
That was most definitely not the case this week in a get-right spot against a bad football team. Cisco added five tackles and a pass deflection as well.
Pederson mentioned fourth-year cornerback Tyson Campbell, who missed the last four games while on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. He made his return to the field this week, adjusting back to game speed and recording three tackles.
There were a few other defenders that made an impact for the Jaguars secondary and their head coach made sure to give them considerable credit for their efforts.
"Buster [CB Montaric Brown] keeps getting better and improving, and it was good to be able to allow Darby [CB Ronald Darby] the rest during the game and the rotation there. So, you know other than a couple of big plays that – look it's the NFL. They're going to make their plays too. Other than that, I thought the secondary played really well.”
Patriots quarterback Drake Maye did throw for 276 yards and two touchdowns but the fact that this defense limited the point total is what really matters. Besides a pair of weak drives where big pass plays occurred, the Jaguars defense stood tall and found ways to get stops in big moments.
This defensive group will look to keep the momentum going next Sunday against a highly skilled Green Bay Packers team. They have multiple pass catching threats that have put the league on notice early in the season. Let's see how the Jaguars respond.
