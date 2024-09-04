Lawsuit Against Former Jaguars Kicker Dropped
A lawsuit against former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus was dropped by a Florida Circuit Judge this week.
The former Jaguars kicker was accused by two women in May of sexual assault. According to ESPN, the two women claimed the alleged assault took place on the team's trip to London last season.
According to ESPN, "Judge Michael S. Sharrit granted a motion from McManus' attorney Tuesday by ruling that per Florida law the two women's use of pseudonyms -- Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II -- does not meet "exceptional case" criteria required to warrant party anonymity. Sharrit also wrote that 'fairness requires Plaintiffs be prepared to stand behind their charges publicly in the same way Defendant McManus must openly refute them.'"
"We are very pleased with the court's order in connection with Mr. McManus' motion to dismiss these baseless allegations," McManus' attorney, Brett Gallaway, said in a statement to ESPN on Tuesday. "We look forward to him returning to the NFL playing field as soon as possible."
According to the ruling, the two women have 10 days to file another complaint, this time using name identification.
"Most defendants in sexual assault cases file these types of motions thinking that the victims won't proceed if they have to publicly reveal their names," attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement to ESPN. "We anticipated this ruling. To be clear, these women have no intention to run and hide, and will comply with the court's order in a timely fashion. We look forward to continuing to pursue this important case."
McManus spent one season with the Jaguars before becoming a free agent in 2023. McManus has signed with the Washington Commanders before being released, while the Jaguars have replaced McManus with rookie kicker Cam Little.
McManus finished the 2023 season on an inconsistent note, making 30-of-37 field goals (81.1%) but going 5-of-10 from 50 yards or further.
Five of McManus' seven missed field goals came in the final seven games of the season, including a potential missed game-winning field goal vs. the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 13 and two missed field goals vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 15.
