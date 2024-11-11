Leader of Jaguars' Fierce AFC Rival Calls Out Locker Room After Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars are not the only reeling team in the AFC South.
While the Jaguars still sit in last-place in the AFC South with 2-8 record, there has been no question of the Jaguars' effort, fight or dedication. The Jaguars have struggled to close out games, but the fight has been there.
Can the same be said for the Indianapolis Colts, one of their fiercest AFC South rivals? Long-time Colts defensive back Kenny Moore seemed to question it after the Colts' thirst loss in a row, this time a 30-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills that dropped the Colts to 4-6.
Moore didn't mince words about his team in their latest back-breaking loss, instead taking a shot at the work ethic of the locker room.
“I don’t think everybody’s working as hard as possible, and obviously, it’s showing,’’ Moore said via Fox59. “I’m not a type to sugarcoat it, honestly."
“I don’t think the urgency is there. I don’t think the details are there. I don’t think the effort is there. I don’t see everything correlating from meetings to practice to games, and it shows.’’
After the contest, Moore took to social media to continue to voice his feelings following the Colts' third loss in a row.
"When we fall short of a win my emotions are high. As a team captain, it’s on me to help right the ship. I believe in our team and I love battling with these guys. Love," Moore said on X.
The comments sound similar to the ones Jaguars safety Andre Cisco made in Week 6. Since Cisco stated that he saw quit out of the Jaguars' defense, the unit hasn't had their effort questioned again. This included in Week 10, when the defense picked off Sam Darnold three times.
“We fought. We fought ‘til the triple zeroes came on the board. I’m proud of the defense, proud of those guys. We’ve still got belief in this team. I’d run through a wall for them," Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell said on Sunday.
"Yeah, there’s always something to be proud of taking away from the game, and always something to learn from. All in all, proud of the way these guys fought. I wouldn’t want to fight with any other group. We just keep working, man, and we’ve got Detroit next week.”
