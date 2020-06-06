Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette Provides More Details on Next Week’s Demonstration

On Friday, the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted perhaps the most important off-field event in team history when members of the roster, coaching staff, front office, and team employees stood shoulder to shoulder and peacefully marched through Jacksonville in Black Lives Matter shirts. Next week, another member of the roster has his own demonstration planned to continue to advocate against police brutality, social inequality, and systematic racism.

Fourth-year running back Leonard Fournette announced on social media this week that he would be holding a "peaceful protest walk" in Jacksonville, and on Saturday the veteran ball-carrier provided even more details on the event.

"Everyone in Duval county we will be meeting outside of city hall for 10 am on Tuesday...... spread the word let’s be the change love you guys," Fournette tweeted.

Other players throughout the league have taken place in peaceful protests in recent weeks, including Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, and Jaguars safety Douglas Middleton, and then 21 members of the Jaguars' roster and most of the coaching staff on Friday.

Floyd died last Monday in the custody of Minneapolis law enforcement officers after police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him down with his knee on the back of his neck. The incident was captured on a video that went viral, showing Floyd repeating stating that he couldn't breathe.

Chauvin, who was one of four police officers detaining Floyd at the time, was arrested last Friday and is now charged with second-degree murder. The other officers, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao, have been arrested and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Since Floyd's death, there have been protests throughout the United States to push back against police brutality and racial inequality. Leaders in sports have also spoken out against the racial injustice, with Jaguars owner Shad Khan released an op-ed on Wednesday to address Floyd's death, racism, and the need for change.

"I can only imagine their range of emotions today in the wake of all that has unfolded in 2020. I know they are hurting, yet also committed to doing good in Jacksonville and the communities where they were raised and will always consider home," Khan said. Mindful of this, I will listen to the players in the days ahead with an exceptionally keen ear so we can work with them to make the transition from conversation to actionable plans in the name of lasting change. And I will do the same with employees and associates throughout my various businesses, where the interests and concerns on this matter are no less vital. "

"Racism, in all its forms, will kill. It kills people, it kills communities, it kills dreams, it kills hope."

For Khan's full op-ed, click here.

The Jaguars' march in Jacksonville on Friday was the result of a number of conversations Jaguars HC Doug Marrone had with his players in the last week about police brutality, systematic racism, and social inequality in the NFL, and now Fournette has made sure to do his part to continue to advance the movement.

“I keep going back to – and I do not know the order – but the murder of George Floyd has sparked frustration, anger … You take a step back and you think, what can I do? Not only as a white male, but as a head football coach," Marrone said Friday. "There is a lot going on, but what can we control? We can control what is going on here. I think you will see steps as we progress through this. What is the plan? How are you going to sustain it? You get a lot of these questions. We are working. Today was just the first step. That is why you see it with the players and the organization.

"I’m sure that we’ll start as we go with direction from the players as what our next steps are to do this. I was happy to see that the main point of concern was how do we not let this go and have a moment and then all of a sudden, we are doing the same thing that we have always done, which is chaotic. I really think with the type of players that we have in this locker room that we will be able to do something that is sustainable for a long time."