Before the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette didn't lose very much.

At St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, Fournette played on teams that advanced to the postseason. In three seasons at LSU, Fournette was on teams which combined for a 25-12 record. Then as a rookie in 2017, Fournette was one of the focal points of a Jaguars team that went 10-6 in the regular season before winning two playoff games and coming within a quarter of making the Super Bowl.

But in the last two seasons, the Jaguars have lost more often than not. The team has finished in last place of the AFC South in each of the past two years, compiling a 11-21 record in the process -- more losses than Fournette experienced in his four previous years of football combined.

As a result, Fournette has often wore his heart on his sleeve following losses. Some may have perceived Fournette's mindset and emotions over the years as anger, but Fournette says his passion comes from his desire to win and not from any sense of negativity.

To his credit, Fournette is known as one of the most well-liked players among the roster in the locker room at TIAA Bank Field, and he is far from the only player who is upset with losing. To say he has been misunderstood during his time in Jacksonville is accurate, even if missteps have been taken at times.

"So I just want to address a lot of things, too, especially since the media came out and said I was an angry guy. Number one, would you be angry if you’re losing week in and week out? That is one of my biggest problems, I do get upset when we lose and it takes me awhile to get over it," Fournette said during a video press conference on Monday.

"I expect, just like anybody else, if you put the work in, you want the W, but a lot of times last year it didn’t go like that. I guess they kind of misinterpreted that, and don’t get me wrong, I was upset from the losing, but that’s just the winner in me. That’s any guy who plays this professional level of sports.”

Does Fournette think he has been painted in a bad light during his young NFL career? He said yes, he thinks so. He continued to say it was even to an extent that new teammates have gone on to tell him that he isn't the way his reputation may reflect.

“Yeah, I think so. Chris Thompson, he said, ‘You ain’t nothing like people say you are,'" Fournette said.

"Like I was always upset about things. Most of you guys know I’m always joking and playing, that’s just me. I think it kind of got out of hand so I just wanted to get that out there. I’m not a jerk but when it comes to football and winning, I’m all in for that."

Fournette's attitude toward wanting to win is one that is a shared sentiment among most players, but it is clear to those around him specifically that his main goal is to help the Jaguars be a winning football team. Whether it is his coaches, teammates or front office, it is not hard to find support for Fournette in Jacksonville.

"Leonard is in a good spot. We have had conversations, and I think he does not like losing, like the rest of our players on our team. They all handle it in their own way, and I would agree with what he said yesterday," general manager Dave Caldwell said in a video press conference on Tuesday.

Fournette was one of Jacksonville's best players in 2019, rushing for a career-high 1,152 yards and totaling 1,674 yards from scrimmage. The team did not accept his fifth-year option this offseason, but those at the top of Jacksonville's organization are still looking for big things from their passionate running back in 2020.

“His mindset is great, he’s done a nice job, he looks good, he’s in shape, he’s been working hard," head coach Doug Marrone said Monday.

"Leonard’s been great. He hasn’t said anything, he’s been working hard. Like everyone said, everyone right now is probably just getting used to the protocols and getting themselves ready and he’s done a really good job. I mean he looks good, he really does when he’s out there.”