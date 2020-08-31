Leonard Fournette Says His Goodbyes to Jaguars, City of Jacksonville

After a tumultuous three seasons, Leonard Fournette''s time with the Jacksonville Jaguars is over due to the team surprisingly waiving him on Monday morning.

The former No. 4 overall pick will now be spending the rest of his career elsewhere, but Fournette made sure to give the Jaguars organization, its fans and Jacksonville a proper goodbye on his way out.

"First, I want to thank the city of Jacksonville and all of the fans for embracing me the past 3 seasons. We have been through some ups and downs but y'all have had my back through it all. You have my deepest respect and appreciation," Fournette said in a statement posted to social media.

"I would like to thank the Jaguars organization for giving me the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream of playing in the NFL. To all of my brothers in the locker room from 2017 until today, y'all are family for life. I wish each of you the absolute best in your careers. I am excited about what will come next for myself. Wherever that may be, know that you will get a player who is focused, motivated, and ready to get to work. God is great."

In three seasons, Fournette played in 36 regular season games and rushed 666 times for 2,631 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns, along with 134 receptions for 1,009 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He also played in three postseason games, rushing 70 times for 242 yards (3.46 average) and four touchdowns, with three of those touchdowns coming against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoff's Divisional Round.

The Jaguars waiving Fournette 13 days before the season opener vs. the Indianapolis Colts was unexpected, even though the team had openly attempted to trade him before the 2020 NFL Draft. Ultimately, however, the Jaguars found no takers for Fournette on the open market, leading to the team waiving the running back just weeks before the season begins.

"So at the end of the day, I just felt that was the best decision for us as a team. I think it gives us the best opportunity with the skill sets that we have with the other players in there," head coach Doug Marrone said about the move on Monday.

"I just thought that was the best for the team and doing it now, we exhausted all trade opportunities. We weren’t able to get anything there so I just felt that now we can work on the team, the plan, and get ourselves ready for the season.”