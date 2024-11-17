Lions' Dan Campbell Sounds Off on Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-8 on the season and will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday without their starting quarterback. With Trevor Lawrence out again, the Jaguars will again turn to quarterback Mac Jones to lead the team.
Over the last few weeks, the Jaguars have played three top teams in the National Football League. Although they lost all three, the Jaguars played all three teams well, losing all three games by five or less.
“We’re going to get everybody’s best shot, and you have to understand that,” Campbell said Friday. “We have to assume we will get the best version of what they are and what they’re capable of. And so with that, we have to be on our game, and it really is about yourself, and it’s about the details of what we do.
“And what we put in for this opponent, it’s about the why, ‘Why are we doing what we’re doing?’ And the how, ‘How are we going to do it?’ That’s really the starting point with this week or any team.”
Campbell noted that a team’s record goes out the window when it feels like a must-win situation. This will likely be the case for the Jaguars, as head coach Doug Pederson’s job is reportedly on the line on Sunday.
“We just faced a team in Houston that felt like their back was against the wall,” Campbell said. “I think that’s how they approached that game, and they brought it. And I would expect nothing different out of this team, I would expect we’re going to get their best game of the year.
Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill echoed a similar sentiment. He made it clear that the Jaguars have the Lions’ full attention.
“When somebody could lay down, you think you got a team that’s not as good or whatever, and the record doesn’t say they’re as good, that’s how you get got,” McNeill said.
“So I don’t believe in it personally. I don’t think nobody else here does, either. We always talk about that how we need to come in this week the same as we prepare for every other week. It’s never going to change, no matter who it is, because Jacksonville could come out firing, you never know.”
