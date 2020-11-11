SI.com
Logan Cooke To Practice Kicks While Jaguars Await Chase McLaughlin's Arrival

KassidyHill

The Russian roulette wheel that has been the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7) kicking situation in the 2020 NFL season is taking another spin this week. Starter Josh Lambo has been placed on IR for the second time this season, meaning he can’t return to the active roster for the remainder of the season.

In his place, the Jaguars announced Tuesday they signed second-year kicker Chase McLaughlin to their active roster. McLaughlin was previously on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. This will be the sixth kicker in a Jaguars uniform this season. In addition to Lambo, Jacksonville has started Brandon Wright, Aldrick Rosas, Stephen Hauschka, and Jon Brown.

With his 50-yard field goal, Rosas performed the best of the group but will remain on the practice squad while serving a four game suspension. He is eligible to return on November 22 when the Jaguars face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jon Brown is also still on the practice squad roster.

But head Coach Doug Marrone and the Jaguars won't have McLaughlin as part of team activities before Saturday at the earliest, while the kicker goes through COVID-19 protocols and check-ups. The Jaguars will be in Wisconsin to face the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers this weekend.

Despite not seeing McLaughlin on a field until 24 hours before kickoff, Marrone explains kicker is the one position where that worry is somewhat subdued.

"Obviously it's an important position because it scores points and, you know, there's a level of confidence and things that you can do and it helps you with the game plan and where you're going to be, where you're gonna, you know, continue to go.

“You might take chances and go for it. You know, I'm saying depending, you know, in that no man's land area, you know once you get to the other side—you know, but it's the one position that you really don't have to, you know, spend time getting him ready from schematic standpoints and everything like that.”

Punter Logan Cooke has also handled kickoffs throughout this year so, as Marrone points out, McLaughlin is being brought in purely to handle one aspect of the game.

“Because Logan handles kickoffs, you know, so we're really just looking at one phase and just the field goal.”

But if the situation takes another turn—which wouldn’t be unheard of in this year and season—the Jaguars can always turn to Cooke. In addition to his punting and kickoff duties, Marrone revealed on Wednesday that the third-year punter is handling all of the special team duties in practice this week while preparing for the Packers.

Cooke—a Mississippi State alumni—last kicked in high school, at Columbia Academy in Columbia, Mississippi. His senior year, Cooke went 2-3 on field goals with a long of 46 yards and 8-11 on extra points.

“Right now our plan is that we'll have, we'll have Logan, you know—[we’re] working him in all three phases, you know he's able to do that. And then we'll see what you know Chase has….I’ve not seen him live. I've heard a lot of good things about him so I'm excited to see what he does and I'll have a better feel on Saturday.” 

