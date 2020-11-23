Marrone Updates Status of Four Injured Starters, Including Josh Allen

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9) were hit hard by injuries across the roster during Sunday's Week 11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0). During the 27-3 loss, the Jags lost defensive end Josh Allen (knee), safety Daniel Thomas (arm) and nickel cornerback D.J. Hayden (knee), all starters in their roles on Sunday.

And now, it appears the Jaguars won't be getting any of the three back anytime soon.

Starting offensive lineman Andrew Norwell (arm) also left the game and not to return.

On Monday, while speaking with local media, Head Coach Doug Marrone updated the status of the three defensive players saying, "I think those guys will be out for for quite a bit of time."

"So I think you'll know as we make the decisions on IR and everything that'll come out later in the week. So those three are out."

Marrone went on to say they are still waiting for more information to determine the status of corner Chris Claybrooks.

On Sunday, Allen went down with just under nine minutes to play in the third quarter on a play going away from his side of the line. Players from both the Jaguars and the Steelers knelt around him while trainers attended to the second-year defensive end.

Allen ended up having to be assisted off the field with trainers on either side of him. He was taken to the medical tent on the sideline initially and then subsequently to the locker room for further evaluation before being ruled out with a knee injury.

At this time, Marrone is hesitant to share more about Allen's injury since the the severity is vague.

"It's not any ligament damage but it's still enough to be out for some time. That's about all I'll give out. I might give you more later when I get more specifics," Marrone said.

Rookie safety Daniel Thomas left the game at halftime with an arm injury and was in a sling on the sidelines for the second half. But before he changed to his street clothes, the Auburn Tiger product had an interception and two pass break-up's.

Marrone says the full timeline for Andrew Norwell's return is uncertain but he is expected to miss this week. After Norwell left the game with his arm injury, veteran Tyler Shatley took the remainder of snaps (29) at guard. The coach would also like to see rookie Ben Bartch in the role more as well.

"I think that's that's probably the first instinct that we've talked about but we'll work that in there too. I mean that's not—Ben Bartch in there as well. So, and then, you know, [KC] McDermott will be up as probably the back up center."

Marrone admits the rash of injuries affect the game plan, primarily because moving guys around to create new lineups takes up scouting time. But still, injuries themselves are not an excuse, he said.

"I don't have that time, you know I'm saying, to look at it because I've got to constantly be moving forward in order to help this team win. And that's what I'm trying to do."