Mid-Week Notebook: Jaguars Injury Report and Kicker Issues Ahead Of London

A day before they board a plane to head to London, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins have both released their Wednesday Injury Report's for the Week 6 game.

For the Jaguars, eight names total appeared. Defensive end/outside linebacker Lerentee McCary (hamstring) and linebacker Dakota Allen (shoulder) were both full participants however. The rest of the list was as follows:

Offensive lineman Ben Bartch (groin): Limited

Corner Tyson Campbell (toe): Limited

Defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle): Limited

Offensive lineman Tyler Shatley (groin): Limited

Linebacker Myles Jack (back): Did not practice

Wide receiver Marvin Jones (non-injury related, personal): Did not practice

Shatley stepped in for center—and captain—Brandon Linder after he went down during Sunday's game. As for Linder's status, Head Coach Urban Meyer said on Tuesday, “high ankle [sprain] and MCL [sprain]. So, as bad as that sounds, it was much better than the initial [report]. So, we’re going to get him back, we’re going to—four to five [weeks].”

According to Meyer, Robertson-Harris—who has missed the past three games—should be available for Sunday, while Jack and others will likely be questionable.

"Roy [Robertson-Harris] should be back. Myles Jack, it turned out to be an oblique. I think someone said back, it was an oblique. And that’s day-to-day, we’ll find out more on how he heals. And Tyson [Campbell] should be—we’ll see how he heals up, too.”

As for the Miami Dolphins, they will return starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, after he suffered broken ribs during Week 2.

Their injury list for this week is as follows:

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (hamstring): Limited

Corner Byron Jones (achilles): Limited

Tight end Adam Shaheen (knee): Limited

Corner Xavien Howard (shoulder/groin): Did not practice

Wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring): Did not practice

Kicker Problems Persist

After activating Matthew Wright to kick in place of the embattled Josh Lambo, the Jags saw Wright missed a point after attempt and a field goal. Lambo, who has kicked himself out of a job the past few weeks, continues to be locked in a battle with Wright for who will get the chance to kick in England on Sunday...and perhaps a third competitor.

“Yeah, it’s an open competition and we’re also searching," said Meyer on Tuesday. "So, [Matthew] Wright slipped on the extra point and the 54-yarder hit the crossbar and I mean, that’s the...there will be some competition this week. But we’ve got to make a decision here.”

The Jaguars will leave Thursday evening for the flight to London, and Meyer knows that means the club is up against a wall if they hope to bring in a new guy, as he'll have to be vaccinated already against COVID-19.

"We couldn’t even talk to a kicker that’s not vaccinated because [he’d] have to sit out for five days. So, that’s what Trent [Baalke] and those guys are doing right now. I don’t have much more detail on that. But if it’s [Josh] Lambo or Matt [Wright], they’re going to compete. Or if we want to find one that’s vaccinated, then it’s got to be a fairly quick decision.”

Finding an apt kicker is paramount though, as a struggling offense is left bereft of guaranteed points.

"It helps everything," said Meyer of having a reliable kicker. "It helps the momentum of a game, obviously it helps the points, but it helps the momentum of the game. We’ve had a bunch of those where you get a decent drive and then all of a sudden you just lose that energy on the sideline. And then obviously the confidence to get it to this yard line and you usually walk away with three points.”