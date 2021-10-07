Mid-Week Update: Jaguars and Titans Injury Report, Team Meetings and More

The Jacksonville Jaguars mid-week injury reports stayed the same as the Tennessee Titans grew ahead of Sunday's game. We examine the list, players opinions on team meetings and more in this mind-week update.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) are preparing to take on the Tennessee Titans (2-2) on Sunday in an AFC South divisional matchup, with a chance to get back in the divisional race a quarter of the way through the season.

Injury Report

Ahead of Sunday's matchup, the two clubs released their Thursday injury reports. The Jags stayed much the same, as the Titans list continues to host a litany of names.

For Jacksonville, four players appeared on the report this week. Running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder) has been a full participant Wednesday and Thursday. Corner Tyson Campbell (toe) and defensive end/linebacker Lerentee McCray (hamstring) were both limited on Thursday. That did indicate small progress for McCray, who did not practice on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) has not practiced this week. He has not appeared in the last two games, and while he is in attendance for each practice, limits his physical activity to the stationary bike.

In Nashville, the Titans injury report continues to include double-digit numbers of players. Thursday, a total of 23 names were listed. However nine of those 23 moved from limited work on Wednesday to full participants on Thursday, joining two others.

The full list of limited players is as follows:

Center Ben Jones (neck)

Tackle Ty Sambrailo (foot)

Wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring)

The full list of players who did not practice is as follows:

Defensive lineman Denico Autry (hip)

Offensive lineman Aaron Brewer (knee)

Linebacker Jayon Brown (knee)

Running back Derrick Henry (non-injury related, rest)

Tight end Tommy Hudson (ankle)

Wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring)

Punter Brett Kern (right groin)

Tackle Taylor Lewan (toe)

Wide receiver Racey McMath (quad)

Josh Lambo

Head coach Urban Meyer told local media this week that Lambo was in "a much better place right now," after being held out of last Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. In his place, the club brought in Matthew Wright, who went 2-2 on point after attempts, and did not attempt a field goal.

Even with Lambo's progress, Meyer indicated this week would include a kicker battle between Lambo and Wright for the starting spot.

You can read Meyer's full comments on the competition here.

Team Meetings

Following a viral video over the weekend, showing Meyer in a precarious situation in an Ohio bar, the head coach has spent the week on an apology tour. On Wednesday, Meyer revealed he had only that morning spoken to the team in full. Instead, he spent Monday speaking to them by position group.

“I wanted to get in their space. I have a good relationship with this whole team. I'm not a big team meeting guy," Meyer said.

"I do a lot of it that way, where I'll go to you know the running backs, where there's a group of four. Team meetings are very … it's just a big environment. In my opinion, you don't get much done in a team meeting. You get a lot done when you're in personal space with people. I've always done that.”

Related: Urban Meyer Apologizes Again, States He Didn't Consider Resigning Following Bar Video

It was a decision questioned and critiqued in the national conversation, with pundits wondering if it was a sign Meyer was avoiding his team.

On Thursday, safety Rayshawn Jenkins backed up his coach's idea, telling reporters "I like the position meetings, personally. Just because, I'm not a big team meeting guy anyways, unless you gotta say something important.

"So it wasn't a problem with me for him to come in individual meetings and address us...it felt more personable, it was genuine. so it was nice for him to come in and do that.

"It is what it is at this point. We're trying to move on from this. Or I've never been on it. I've been focusing on Tennessee honestly. But I'm praying for him."