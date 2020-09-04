SI.com
JaguarReport
Minshew on Jaguars Releasing Fournette: ‘I Think I Was Like Everybody Else, I Was Very Surprised’

John Shipley

When the Jacksonville Jaguars suddenly released former No. 4 overall pick Leonard Fournette on Monday, the move to freely rid the team of its leading rusher of each of the last three season surprised most in the sports world. 

Members of the Jaguars locker room weren't excluded from the shock either, including starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II. Only one of Minshew's 12 starts last season came without Fournette on the field, so moving forward without the bruising power back will surely be an adjustment for Minshew as he heads into his second season.

“Yeah, I think I was like everybody else, I was very surprised," Gardner Minshew said during a media conference on Thursday. "Leonard has been a guy really—basically the franchise-type guy for a long time. And I think we’re all—we hate to see him go."

Fournette signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday night after clearing waivers on Tuesday. Fournette now goes from one of the league's worst projected teams to one of its potential best, joining Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski. 

"But I’m excited for what he’s going to do. I know he’s in a great state-of-mind after talking to him," Minshew said. "He’s very excited to go to Tampa Bay and he’s going to do very well there. 

“We talked on Monday. I haven’t talked to him since. I was probably just going to shoot him a message and wish him well again.”

In three seasons, Fournette played in 36 regular season games and rushed 666 times for 2,631 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns, along with 134 receptions for 1,009 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He also played in three postseason games, rushing 70 times for 242 yards (3.46 average) and four touchdowns, with three of those touchdowns coming against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 AFC divisional round.

With Fournette out of the picture, the Jaguars will be turning toward a group of young backs to take his pivotal place in the offense. Veteran running back Chris Thompson figures to be the third-down back, but second-year running backs Devine Ozigbo and Ryquell Armstead will compete with undrafted free agent James Robinson for the bulk of the carries. 

"But I’m also excited for the opportunity that he’s kind of leaving behind. The guys that we have in our running back group right now has stepped up in a big way. You know, they aren’t the names that Leonard is, but I think they’re guys that are very hungry and they’re going to be very good for us this year," Minshew said.

